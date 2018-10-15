10 things you need to know before the opening bell

news

Here is what you need to know.

The global stock market sell-off resumes as Saudi sanction fears push oil higher. Global markets remained under pressure Monday, with Japan's Nikkei losing 1.9% and the Euro Stoxx 50 fighting to hold the flat line, as the possibility of sanctions against Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi has driven up oil prices. The S&P 500 is set to open lower by 0.5% near 2,753.

Saudi Arabia vows retaliation against US sanction 'threats.' "The Kingdom also affirms that if it receives any action, it will respond with greater action, and that the Kingdom's economy has an influential and vital role in the global economy and that the Kingdom's economy is affected only by the impact of the global economy," Saudi Arabia's press agency said, citing an "official source."

A hidden threat that's been haunting the market for years is flaring up. An "overheat pressure" that is the result of both wage and inflation growth, could have the stock market setting up for even steeper losses, according to Jim Paulsen, the chief investment strategist at Leuthold Group.

The world's largest wealth manger explains why it isn't ditching stocks. Jeremy Zirin, head of Americas investment strategy for UBS Global Wealth Management, says the bull market isn't over yet and shares some ideas for where to put your money right now.

Sears files for bankruptcy. The iconic American retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy early on Monday, saying it will close 142 stores before year end and that CEO Eddie Lampert will step down.

Disney offers EU antitrust concessions over its $71.3 billion bid for Fox. The entertainment giant has submitted a proposal to the European Commission, but details have not yet been released, Reuters reports citing a report filed on the EU competition enforcer's website.

The Tesla of China beats on deliveries. The Chinese electric carmaker maker Nio delivered 3,268 SUVs in the third quarter, exceeding the 2,900-3,000 vehicles it had expected, Reuters reports.

Carl Icahn explains why he's voting against Dell's proposal to buy back shares tied to its interest in VMware. "The Dell Tracker currently sells for approximately $92 per share but is worth on a pure mathematical basis approximately $144 per share," Icahn said in a letter to shareholders.

Bank of America reports ahead of the opening bell. The Wall Street bank is expected to earn an adjusted $0.62 a share on revenue of $22.6 billion.

US economic keeps coming. Empire Manufacturing and retail sales will both be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.