10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AVGO, SNAP, JPM)

Here comes the jobs report. The US economy is expected to have added 191,000 nonfarm jobs as the unemployment rate slipped to 3.8%, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

It looks like Trump has found the next big target in his trade war — Japan. President Donald Trump is reportedly set to involve Japan in his trade war, saying he will make the world's third-largest economy "pay,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

America's small businesses warn of widespread layoffs and shutdowns if Trump doesn’t back down from a trade war with China. Some small businesses testified before a panel of US Trade Representative officials at a public hearing in Washington last month saying they will have to immediately lay off employees to absorb the cost of tariffs on imports if Trump enacts new measures against China.

A so-called blue tsunami during the election could be the most devastating for stocks. Such a scenario — when the Democrats win both the House and the Senate — may produce "extreme gridlock," slower regulatory relief, a freeze on Supreme Court nominations, and possibly kick off impeachment proceedings, Mike Ryan, the chief investment officer at UBS, said in a note on Tuesday.

Hong Kong now has more mega-millionaires than New York City. Hong Kong now has 10,000 residents who fall into the "ultra-high net-worth" category — worth at least $30 million — compared to roughly 9,000 ultra-high net-worth people in New York City, according to a new report from the data firm, Wealth-X.

Dimon says Trump told him he thinks anyone who gets a degree here should also get a green card. "Anyone who gets a degree here should get a green card with the degree," JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told Business Insider. "Even President Trump in a meeting said to me and a whole bunch of other people, 'I want to do that.' We'll let's just go ahead and do it."

Snap tumbles below $10 for the first time. Shares touched a record low of $9.62 apiece on Thursday, and have fallen 25% since August 7, when the social-media company reported an unexpected drop in users during the second quarter.

The SEC has a stern warning about soaring marijuana stocks. "If you are thinking about investing in a marijuana-related company, you should beware of the risks of investment fraud and market manipulation," the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a press release Thursday. "Fraudsters may try to use media coverage about the legalization of marijuana to promote an investment scam."

Broadcom's revenue spikes. The chip maker reported revenue rose 13.6% year-over-year in the third quarter to $5.06 billion, topping the $4.46 billion that analysts were expecting, Reuters says.

Stock markets around the world are lower. Japan's Nikkei (-0.8%) led the losses in Asia and Britain's FTSE (-0.32%) trails in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open down 0.2% near 2,872.