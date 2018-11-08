Pulse.com.gh logo
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, TLRY, GS, TSLA, SQ)

  Published: 2018-11-08

This is what traders are talking about.

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange watch President Donald Trump's news conference. play

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange watch President Donald Trump's news conference.

(AP/Richard Drew)

Here is what you need to know.

Here comes the Fed. The market is pricing in just a 17% chance the US central bank raises rates at Thursday's meeting, according to Bloomberg. There's a 79.1% a rate hike happens in December, the data shows.

Trump's tariffs are having an impact. Data from UBS shows the Chinese goods listed in the initial $34 billion of tariffs have seen imports to the US fall by 30%.

Here's how the 9-year bull market ends, and how you can see it coming. "From my perspective, in order for us to have a bear market that sticks, there has to be something other than a regime shift where you re-price things," Chris Hyzy, the chief investment officer for Bank of America's Global Wealth and Investment Management division, told Business Insider by phone. "That's what a correction is — a repricing. There would need to be an economic hard landing."

Goldman Sachs announces its new partners. The Wall Street bank named 69 people to partner in what is a semiannual exercise.

Tesla has a new board chair. The electric-car maker has named Robyn Denholm, CFO at Australian telecoms operator Telstra, as its new board chair, Reuters says.

Tilray soars on a big day for weed. The cannabis producer Tilray gained more than 30% Wednesday after Michigan became the 10th US state to legalize marijuana and as Jeff Sessions, a staunch opponent of legal weed, resigned as the US's attorney general.

Square's earning guidance comes up short. The mobile-payment provider reported earnings and revenue that topped expectations, but its fourth-quarter earnings-per-share guidance of $0.12 to $0.13 was below the $0.15 that Wall Street analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting.

Stock markets around the world trade mixed. Japan's Nikkei (+1.82%) led the gains in Asia and Germany's DAX (-0.17%) trails in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open down 0.36% near 2,804.

Earnings reports keep coming. Acitivision Blizzard and Disney report after markets close.

US economic trickles out. Initial claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is down 2 basis points at 3.22%.

