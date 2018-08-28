11 books to read if you want to save more money

news

Money may not buy happiness, but it allows you satisfy your daily needs and splurge on things that are valuable to you.

Saving a comfortable amount of money takes careful planning and budgeting, any many people have trouble building wealth.

These 11 personal finance books offer strategies for budgeting, getting out of debt, and managing your money.

1. 'The 9 Steps to Financial Freedom: Practical and Spiritual Steps So You Can Stop Worrying' by Suze Orman

Financial expert and New York Times best-selling author Suze Orman's "The 9 Steps to Financial Freedom: Practical and Spiritual Steps So You Can Spot Worrying" explains how people's relationships with money are influenced by their emotions. According to Orman, emotions like fear and shame are the real things standing between you and financial success.

In this book, Orman offers tips for paying off debt, outlines how to choose between different types of retirement accounts, and more.

2. 'The Total Money Makeover: A Proven Plan for Financial Fitness' by Dave Ramsey

"The Total Money Makeover: A Proven Plan for Financial Fitness" is financial expert, radio host, and New York Times best-selling author Dave Ramsey's most popular book.

In this revised and updated version, Ramsey distills his two decades of financial counseling experience into a seven-step plan for gaining total control over your money.

'Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money - That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not!' by Robert Kiyosaki

This may sound like a book solely for dads, but it's not. Robert Kiyosaki's New York Times best-seller "Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not!" is about two "dads" who taught the Kiyosaki different perspectives about money: his actual father and his best friend's father.

Kiyosaki uses the lessons he learned from his father figures to offers practical yet slightly counterintuitive financial advice, arguing that you don't need a high income to become wealthy and that a house isn't an asset, among other things.

4. 'Think and Grow Rich: The Landmark Bestseller - Now Revised and Updated for the 21st Century' by Napoleon Hill and Arthur Pell

Although "Think and Grow Rich" was originally published in 1937, its wisdom has stood the test of time.

In the book, author Napoleon Hill presents his laws of financial success, which are drawn from his analysis of the lives of millionaires like Andrew Carnegie and Henry Ford.

The updated version also features contemporary successful figures, like Bill Gates and Mary Kay Ash.

5. 'Secrets of Six-Figure Women: Surprising Strategies to Up Your Earnings and Change Your Life' by Barbara Stanny

After conducting extensive research and interviewing hundreds of women who earn six-figure salaries, Barbara Stanny boiled down their insights to seven key strategies for achieving wealth.

The journalist, motivational speaker, and financial educator discusses these methods in detail in "Secrets of Six-Figure Women: Surprising Strategies to Up Your Earnings and Change Your Life."

For many people, saving more means earning more, and this book is a great place to start.

6. 'Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook' by Tony Robbins

New York Times best-selling author and motivational guru Tony Robbins collaborated with financial advisor Peter Mallouk for "Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook."

The book outlines how you can achieve financial peace of mind, boost your retirement savings, and make smart investments.

7. 'Love Your Life, Not Theirs: 7 Money Habits for Living the Life You Want' by Rachel Cruze

"Love Your Life, Not Theirs: 7 Money Habits for Living the Life You Want" is based on the concept that comparing yourself to others is a damaging habit — not only mentally, but also financially.

New York Times best-selling author Rachel Cruze discusses how you can live the life you want by following seven core financial habits, like reframing the way you think about money, living on a plan, and avoiding debt.

8. 'The Automatic Millionaire, Expanded and Updated: A Powerful One-Step Plan to Live and Finish Rich' by David Bach

New York Times best-selling author David Bach wrote "The Automatic Millionaire, Expanded and Updated: A Powerful One-Step Plan to Live and Finish Rich" to address a question he had been asked repeatedly over the years: What's the secret to becoming a millionaire?

His answer begins with an illustrative story of a couple making $55,000 a year who, through smart money management, put their kids through college, own two homes debt-free, and retired early with $1 million in the bank.

He goes on to detail a practical system, complete with resources like websites and apps, that you can immediately put to work to help secure your finances.

9. 'The Financial Diet: A Total Beginner's Guide to Getting Good with Money' by Chelsea Fagan

For younger readers looking to grasp basic financial principles, like creating a budget and managing credit, "The Financial Diet: A Total Beginner's Guide to Getting Good with Money" by Chelsea Fagan is a great choice.

The author draws on expert advice to offer readers the tools they need to reach financial stability. It was named Best Book of 2018 by Refinery29 and was chosen as one of Real Simple's Most Inspiring Books for Graduates.

10. 'Broke Millennial: Stop Scraping By and Get Your Financial Life Together' by Erin Lowry

A Washington Post "Color of Money" book club pick, "Broke Millennial: Stop Scraping By and Get Your Financial Life Together" uses humor, simple advice, and true stories to help young adults establish financial stability.

Financial expert Erin Lowry addresses general money concepts, such as your relationship with money, as well as specific scenarios, like what to do when friends want to split a check evenly and you can only afford to cover the cost of your individual order.

11. 'You Are a Badass at Making Money: Master the Mindset of Wealth' by Jen Sincero

New York Times best-selling author Jen Sincero urges readers to get past the stumbling blocks and fears that are keeping them from reaching financial success in "You Are a Badass at Making Money: Master the Mindset of Wealth."

As someone who went through a positive financial transformation herself — going from living in a converted garage to jet-setting around the globe — Sincero has plenty of personal insights to share.

In the book, she instructs readers how to tap into their natural money-making abilities, stop being victims to circumstances, and relate to money in a new way.