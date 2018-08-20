20 of the best places to live for first-time homebuyers

news

Saving enough money for a down payment to buy a home isn't easy these days.

In fact, 39% of millennial homebuyers find it difficult to save for a down payment, according to Zillow Group's Housing Trends Report.

RealEstate.com found the places where first-time home buyers can save for a down payment the fastest based on average income and savings rates.

There are only six cities where it takes the average person less than four years to save for a down payment.

Saving for a down payment can be tough, especially when it's your first home.

The price of housing has become so high that it can take nearly a decade to save for a 20% down payment on a house, according to a SmartAsset report released earlier this year. And 39% of millennial homebuyers find it difficult to save for a down payment, according to Zillow Group's Housing Trends Report.

But in some places it's easier to save for a down payment than others.

RealEstate.com recently took a look at the 35 biggest metro areas in the US to see where first-time homebuyers can save for a down payment the fastest. Analyzing data from the US Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics, they factored in the median household income among buyers aged 24 to 36, as well as the annual savings rates for renters, using data from the March 2018 Zillow Group Housing Aspirations Report.

Assuming the buyer was looking for an entry-level valued home, RealEstate.com determined how much money they would need to save for a 20% down payment for the median home value in that range — the standard, but not required, down payment to buy a home. More than one-third of millennial homebuyers put down 20%, according to the Zillow Group's Housing Trends Report.

They then calculated how long it would take the buyer to save for the down payment based on their income and annual savings rates. These calculations did not factor in any windfalls or gifts millennials received from family, though many do — one-third of millennials anticipate they'll receive family support for at least 30% of their down payment, revealed a study by Apartment List.

Turns out, first-time homebuyers can save for a down payment in less than four years in six cities, including Detroit and Chicago. In eight cities, including Atlanta and Boston, it can take them more than five years to save for a down payment.

Below, see the top 20 cities where first-time homebuyers can save for a down payment the fastest, ranked from longest time to shortest time.

20. Boston, Massachusetts

Annual income: $58,600

Annual savings: $12,557

Median home value: $394,300

20% down payment for median home: $78,860

Years to save for down payment: 6.28

19. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Annual income: $46,900

Annual savings: $5,862

Median home value: $174,200

20% down payment for median home: $34,840

Years to save for down payment: 5.94

18. Charlotte, North Carolina

Annual income: $42,800

Annual savings: $5,350

Median home value: $156,700

20% down payment for median home: $31,340

Years to save for down payment: 5.86

17. Houston, Texas

Annual income: $45,300

Annual savings: $5,662

Median home value: $165,600

20% down payment for median home: $33,120

Years to save for down payment: 5.85

16. San Antonio, Texas

Annual income: $41,800

Annual savings: $5,225

Median home value: $149,100

20% down payment for median home: $29,820

Years to save for down payment: 5.71

15. Atlanta, Georgia

Annual income: $46,200

Annual savings: $5,775

Median home value: $163,800

20% down payment for median home: $32,760

Years to save for down payment: 5.67

14. Columbus, Ohio

Annual income: $42,100

Annual savings: $5,262

Median home value: $147,300

20% down payment for median home: $29,460

Years to save for down payment: 5.6

13. New York, New York

Annual income: $63,900

Annual savings: $13,693

Median home value: $346,200

20% down payment for median home: $69,240

Years to save for down payment: 5.06

12. Cincinnati, Ohio

Annual income: $42,000

Annual savings: $5,250

Median home value: $130,500

20% down payment for median home: $26,100

Years to save for down payment: 4.97

11. Kansas City, Missouri

Annual income: $44,800

Annual savings: $5,600

Median home value: $136,700

20% down payment for median home: $27,340

Years to save for down payment: 4.88

10. Washington, DC

Annual income: $67,900

Annual savings: $14,550

Median home value: $343,000

20% down payment for median home: $68,600

Years to save for down payment: 4.71

9. Austin, Texas

Annual income: $50,700

Annual savings: $10,864

Median home value: $249,700

20% down payment for median home: $49,940

Years to save for down payment: 4.60

8. St. Louis, Missouri

Annual income: $43,200

Annual savings: $ 5,400

Median home value: $119,900

20% down payment for median home: $23,980

Years to save for down payment: 4.44

7. Cleveland, Ohio

Annual income: $42,900

Annual savings: $5,362

Median home value: $109,600

20% down payment for median home: $21,920

Years to save for down payment: 4.09

6. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Annual income: $41,700

Annual savings: $5,212

Median home value: $103,600

20% down payment for median home: $20,720

Years to save for down payment: 3.98

5. Indianapolis, Indiana

Annual income: $39,400

Annual savings: $6,567

Median home value: $122,500

20% down payment for median home: $24,500

Years to save for down payment: 3.73

4. Baltimore, Maryland

Annual income: $54,300

Annual savings: $11,636

Median home value: $214,000

20% down payment for median home: $42,800

Years to save for down payment: 3.68

3. Detroit, Michigan

Annual income: $43,100

Annual savings: $5,388

Median home value: $96,700

20% down payment for median home: $19,340

Years to save for down payment: 3.59

2. Dallas, Texas

Annual income: $50,600

Annual savings: $10,843

Median home value: $185,400

20% down payment for median home: $37,080

Years to save for down payment: 3.42

1. Chicago, Illinois

Annual income: $50,500

Annual savings: $10,821

Median home value: $177,300

20% down payment for median home: $35,460

Years to save for down payment: 3.28