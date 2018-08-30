24 mind-blowing facts about Warren Buffett and his $87 billion fortune

Warren Buffett, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has a net worth of $87.1 billion. He is the third-richest person in the world, but he never spends more than $3.17 on his daily McDonald's breakfast.
With a net worth of $87.1 billion, "The Oracle of Omaha" is currently the third-richest person in the world — but he doesn't act like it.
His modest home in Nebraska is worth just .001% of his total wealth and he never spends more than $3.17 on his daily McDonald's breakfast.
To those who knew him from the beginning, Buffett's success comes as no surprise: He was picking out stocks at 11 years old and had amassed the equivalent of $53,000 in today's dollars by the time he was 16.
But Buffett isn't just a master at making money — he's good at giving it away, too. Although he didn't start donating until later in life at the insistence of his first wife, Buffett is now regarded as one of the most generous philanthropists in the world, giving more than $27 billion to causes in the last decade.
Buffett's legendary career all began with an epiphany at age 10 when he was on a trip to New York City with his dad.
Dining with a member of the NYSE planted the idea in young Buffett's head to organize his life around money.
He purchased multiple shares of Cities Service Preferred for $38 apiece.
He pulled this off by dutifully delivering the Washington Post.
Paper delivery was just one of many small businesses teenage Buffett orchestrated: He sold used golf balls and stamps, buffed cars, set up a pinball machine business, and turned a horse track into a lucrative playground.
Buffett, confident he nailed his admissions interview, had already told a friend, "Join me at Harvard."
"I looked about 16 and emotionally was about nine," he recalled of the in-person interview. Forced to look elsewhere, he settled on Columbia University, which only required a written application and no interview.
Buffett originally wanted to work with his idol, and author of "The Intelligent Investor," Benjamin Graham, but Graham rejected him because he wasn't Jewish (Graham was saving a spot at his firm for someone Jewish, since at the time Jewish people had a tougher time landing work on Wall Street).
Buffett wouldn't take no for an answer, and continued pitching Graham ideas until he eventually hired him.
He was 21 and terrified of public speaking. It ended up being a worthy investment, as the course helped him propose to his wife.
If you want to be Buffett's neighbor, the house across the street will cost you about $2.15 million.
There is, however, a World Book Encyclopedia set on his shelf.
Oftentimes, his bridge partner is Bill Gates.
When he's not playing bridge, he's reading. "I just sit in my office and read all day," he says.
The business magnate is a notoriously unhealthy eater: "If I eat 2,700 calories a day, a quarter of that is Coca-Cola. I drink at least five 12-ounce servings. I do it everyday."
He also likes to double-fist salt shakers, and don't put it past him to enjoy a bowl of ice cream for breakfast.
Source: Fool
The longevity of Buffett's outperformance is greater than that of other savvy investors, such as David Einhorn and Walter Schloss.
Uruguay's 2014 GDP was estimated to be $57,471,277,325.
As of June 2016, more than 154 affluent individuals have signed the pledge, including Michael Bloomberg, Mark Zuckerberg, and Larry Ellison.
The Apple Campus, one of the last major projects Steve Jobs worked on, is a futuristic-looking company campus that will feature curved glass panels, an underground parking lot, a private auditorium for keynotes and product launches, and a 360-degree view of nature.
Buffett has donated nearly $30 billion — the second-highest amount (following that of Bill Gates).
According to Forbes, Jennifer Lawrence was the second-highest-paid actress in 2013, and she is estimated to have made $34 million that year.
Warren Buffett made $37 million per day in 2013.
Buffett has been auctioning off a "power lunch" since 2000 at his charity event for GLIDE Foundation.
The highest bidder gets to bring up to seven people to dine with the steak-loving business magnate at Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in Manhattan, and the most recent winner paid $3,456,789.
