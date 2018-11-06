Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Finance 25 cities where a college degree makes all the difference in getting a good job, earning enough money, and becoming a homeowner

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The cost of a bachelor's degree is at an all-time high. But college degrees are still valuable — especially if you live in one of these cities.

College degrees are more valuable in certain cities. play

College degrees are more valuable in certain cities.

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

  • The cost of a bachelor's degree is at an all-time high.
  • But college degrees are still advantageous — especially in certain areas. MagnifyMoney recently determined the top cities where a bachelor's degree is most valuable.
  • Earnings and opportunities are highest in wealthy and highly educated cities like San Jose and Washington, DC.

The cost of getting a four-year undergraduate degree is more expensive than ever. But does that mean college degrees are becoming less valuable? Not necessarily.

A college degree is still advantageous, but it can get you even further if you live in certain metropolitan areas.

MagnifyMoney recently looked at the top cities a bachelor's degree is most valuable in the United States. To determine this, they ranked income, employment, and related data from 0 to 100 for residents with a degree and those without a degree across the US's 50 largest metropolitan areas. A final score was awarded to each location to indicate the value of a bachelor's degree there.

MagnifyMoney found that the earnings and opportunities that come from holding a bachelor's degree are highest in wealthy and highly educated cities, such as San Jose, California, and Washington, DC.

Below, see the top 25 cities where a bachelor's degree will get you the most for your job, money, and home.

24 (TIE). Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

24 (TIE). Philadelphia, Pennsylvania play

24 (TIE). Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

(mandritoiu/Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 32.8%

Degree holders in Philadelphia receive 59.5% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 14.6% more likely to own a home.



24 (TIE). Miami, Florida

24 (TIE). Miami, Florida play

24 (TIE). Miami, Florida

(Simon Dannhauer/Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 50.1%

Degree holders in Miami receive 50.9% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 28.5% more likely to own a home.



23. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

23. Milwaukee, Wisconsin play

23. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 33.1%

Degree holders in Milwaukee receive 53.5% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 19.1% more likely to own a home.



22. Charlotte, North Carolina

22. Charlotte, North Carolina play

22. Charlotte, North Carolina

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 39.1%

Degree holders in Charlotte receive 39.1% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 16.8% more likely to own a home.



21. Chicago, Illinois

21. Chicago, Illinois play

21. Chicago, Illinois

(Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 35.4%

Degree holders in Chicago receive 62.5% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 14.3% more likely to own a home.



19 (TIE). Portland, Oregon

19 (TIE). Portland, Oregon play

19 (TIE). Portland, Oregon

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 36.3%

Degree holders in Portland receive 57.3% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 27.6% more likely to own a home.



19 (TIE). Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio in 2017. play

Columbus, Ohio in 2017.

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 35.5%

Degree holders in Columbus receive 35.5% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 18.7% more likely to own a home.



18. Hartford, Connecticut

18. Hartford, Connecticut play

18. Hartford, Connecticut

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 25.2%

Degree holders in Hartford receive 61.2% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 17.4% more likely to own a home.



17. San Antonio, Texas

17. San Antonio, Texas play

17. San Antonio, Texas

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 42.2%

Degree holders in San Antonio receive 44.1% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 40% more likely to own a home.



16. Denver, Colorado

16. Denver, Colorado play

16. Denver, Colorado

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 35%

Degree holders in Denver receive 65.8% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 27.3% more likely to own a home.



14 (TIE). San Diego, California

14 (TIE). San Diego, California play

14 (TIE). San Diego, California

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 32.4%

Degree holders in San Diego receive 64.9% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 23.7% more likely to own a home.



14 (TIE). Sacramento, California

14 (TIE). Sacramento, California play

14 (TIE). Sacramento, California

(Adonis Villanueva/Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 34%

Degree holders in Sacramento receive 54% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 30.6% more likely to own a home.



13. Boston, Massachusetts

13. Boston, Massachusetts play

13. Boston, Massachusetts

(Galiptynutz/Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 25.2%

Degree holders in Boston receive 73% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 13.6% more likely to own a home.



12. Dallas, Texas

12. Dallas, Texas play

12. Dallas, Texas

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 36.2%

Degree holders in Dallas receive 58.6% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 25.4% more likely to own a home.



11. New York, New York

11. New York, New York play

11. New York, New York

(turtix/Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 34.1%

Degree holders in New York receive 68.9% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 19.2% more likely to own a home.



10. Baltimore, Maryland

10. Baltimore, Maryland play

10. Baltimore, Maryland

(S.Borisov/Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 32.4%

Degree holders in Baltimore receive 62.7% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 20% more likely to own a home.



8 (TIE). Seattle, Washington

8 (TIE). Seattle, Washington play

8 (TIE). Seattle, Washington

(Shutterstock/emperorcosar)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 26%

Degree holders in Seattle receive 65.1% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 25.3% more likely to own a home.



8 (TIE). Los Angeles, California

8 (TIE). Los Angeles, California play

8 (TIE). Los Angeles, California

(Chones/Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 40%

Degree holders in Los Angeles receive 64.6% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 31.4% more likely to own a home.



7. Houston, Texas

7. Houston, Texas play

7. Houston, Texas

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 37%

Degree holders in Houston receive 59.8% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 49% more likely to own a home.



6. Atlanta, Georgia

6. Atlanta, Georgia play

6. Atlanta, Georgia

(ESB Professional/Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 41.7%

Degree holders in Atlanta receive 62.7% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 25.6% more likely to own a home.



5. Austin, Texas

5. Austin, Texas play

5. Austin, Texas

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 30.6%

Degree holders in Austin receive 69% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 28.4% more likely to own a home.



4. Raleigh, North Carolina

4. Raleigh, North Carolina play

4. Raleigh, North Carolina

(Sharkshock/Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 32.1%

Degree holders in Raleigh receive 72% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 20.6% more likely to own a home.



3. San Francisco, California

3. San Francisco, California play

3. San Francisco, California

(Pius Lee/Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 26%

Degree holders in San Francisco receive 78.9% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 21.8% more likely to own a home.



2. Washington, DC

2. Washington, DC play

2. Washington, DC

(Brian Kinney/Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 29.9%

Degree holders in Washington, DC receive 80% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 26.1% more likely to own a home.



1. San Jose, California

1. San Jose, California play

1. San Jose, California

(Sundry Photography/Shutterstock)

Median debt-to-income ratio: 18.6%

Degree holders in San Jose receive 83.6% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 31% more likely to own a home.



Top Articles

1 Finance 10 Ghanaian banks may be out of business by January 2019bullet
2 Finance Nigerian banks lost N12.06 billion to fraud and forgery in 6...bullet
3 Finance This is the difference between one, two, and three...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Just applying to college is expensive.
Finance RANKED: The 25 colleges that make the most money from students’ application fees
null
Finance JPMorgan is poaching developers who work on video games like Fortnite — and they say it's 'actually been very easy' to lure them away (JPM)
A Victoria's Secret model.
Finance The Victoria's Secret fashion show illustrates 'how out of touch the brand still is,' Jefferies says (LB)
A Victoria's Secret model.
Finance The Victoria's Secret fashion show illustrates 'how out of touch the brand still is,' Jefferies says (LB)
X
Advertisement