The cost of a bachelor's degree is at an all-time high. But college degrees are still valuable — especially if you live in one of these cities.
The cost of getting a four-year undergraduate degree is more expensive than ever. But does that mean college degrees are becoming less valuable? Not necessarily.
A college degree is still advantageous, but it can get you even further if you live in certain metropolitan areas.
MagnifyMoney recently looked at the top cities a bachelor's degree is most valuable in the United States. To determine this, they ranked income, employment, and related data from 0 to 100 for residents with a degree and those without a degree across the US's 50 largest metropolitan areas. A final score was awarded to each location to indicate the value of a bachelor's degree there.
MagnifyMoney found that the earnings and opportunities that come from holding a bachelor's degree are highest in wealthy and highly educated cities, such as San Jose, California, and Washington, DC.
Below, see the top 25 cities where a bachelor's degree will get you the most for your job, money, and home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 32.8%
Degree holders in Philadelphia receive 59.5% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 14.6% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 50.1%
Degree holders in Miami receive 50.9% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 28.5% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 33.1%
Degree holders in Milwaukee receive 53.5% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 19.1% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 39.1%
Degree holders in Charlotte receive 39.1% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 16.8% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 35.4%
Degree holders in Chicago receive 62.5% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 14.3% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 36.3%
Degree holders in Portland receive 57.3% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 27.6% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 35.5%
Degree holders in Columbus receive 35.5% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 18.7% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 25.2%
Degree holders in Hartford receive 61.2% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 17.4% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 42.2%
Degree holders in San Antonio receive 44.1% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 40% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 35%
Degree holders in Denver receive 65.8% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 27.3% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 32.4%
Degree holders in San Diego receive 64.9% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 23.7% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 34%
Degree holders in Sacramento receive 54% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 30.6% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 25.2%
Degree holders in Boston receive 73% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 13.6% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 36.2%
Degree holders in Dallas receive 58.6% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 25.4% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 34.1%
Degree holders in New York receive 68.9% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 19.2% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 32.4%
Degree holders in Baltimore receive 62.7% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 20% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 26%
Degree holders in Seattle receive 65.1% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 25.3% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 40%
Degree holders in Los Angeles receive 64.6% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 31.4% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 37%
Degree holders in Houston receive 59.8% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 49% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 41.7%
Degree holders in Atlanta receive 62.7% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 25.6% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 30.6%
Degree holders in Austin receive 69% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 28.4% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 32.1%
Degree holders in Raleigh receive 72% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 20.6% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 26%
Degree holders in San Francisco receive 78.9% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 21.8% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 29.9%
Degree holders in Washington, DC receive 80% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 26.1% more likely to own a home.
Median debt-to-income ratio: 18.6%
Degree holders in San Jose receive 83.6% more in median income than non-degree holders. They're also 31% more likely to own a home.