25 of the best colleges for good students who don't test well

If you have high grades but are a bad test taker, don't fret — several universities consider more than just a test score. US News compiled a list of A+ schools for B students, calculating admission data and SAT/ACT scores.
US News compiled a list of A+ schools for B students, looking at admission data, average freshman retention rates, and the school's rank on US News' Best Colleges list (the top three-fourths made this list).
To be considered an A+ school for B students, a university had to have a high freshman retention rate, and admit a large portion of students who didn't get straight A's in high school and have a range of SAT/ACT scores. SAT/ACT score averages are calculated based on the most common score of admitted students and represents the 25th-75th percentile. Read US News' full methodology here.
Below is a list of the top 25 national universities that classify as A+ schools for B students. Tuition and fees included below are for the 2018-2019 school year.
Overall rank: 115 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 84%
ACT: 22-29
In-state tuition and fees: $10,822
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $28,336
Overall rank: 106 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 65%
SAT: 1070-1330
Tuition and fees: $48,040
Overall rank: 106 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 72%
ACT: 25-30
In-state tuition and fees: $12,262
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $32,362
Overall rank: 106 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 77%
SAT: 1080-1260
In-state tuition and fees: $18,499
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $33,879
Overall rank: 106 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 84%
ACT: 21-28
In-state tuition and fees: $11,644
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $32,499
Overall rank: 106 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 57%
SAT: 1130-1310
In-state tuition and fees: $16,666
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $28,426
Overall rank: 106 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 52%
SAT: 1150-1300
In-state tuition and fees: $8,568
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $18,218
Overall rank: 102 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 83%
SAT: 1080-1270
In-state tuition and fees: $11,898
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $35,478
Overall rank: 102 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 66%
SAT: 1143-1330
Tuition and fees: $49,444
Overall rank: 96 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 67%
SAT: 1180-1350
In-state tuition and fees: $18,276
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $42,516
Overall rank: 96 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 66%
SAT: 1100-1290
Tuition and fees: $48,066
Overall rank: 96 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 58%
ACT: 25-30
Tuition and fees: $50,556
Overall rank: 96 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 80%
ACT: 25-30
In-state tuition and fees: $12,534
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $37,288
Overall rank: 89 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 86%
ACT: 23-28
In-state tuition and fees: $8,965
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $30,609
Overall rank: 89 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 60%
SAT: 1150-1330
In-state tuition and fees: $13,680
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $34,310
Overall rank: 89 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 57%
SAT: 1140-1310
In-state tuition and fees: $10,028
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $27,758
Overall rank: 89 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 89%
ACT: 24-29
Tuition and fees: $41,870
Overall rank: 89 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 71%
ACT: 24-29
Tuition and fees: $44,048
Overall rank: 89 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 41%
SAT: 1090-1290
Tuition and fees: $26,756
Overall rank: 85 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 50%
ACT: 26-30
Tuition and fees: $49,358
Overall rank: 85 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 72%
SAT: 1100-1320
In-state tuition and fees: $14,460
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $39,750
Overall rank: 80 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 41%
ACT: 25-30
Tuition and fees: $46,950
Overall rank: 78 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 29%
SAT: 1180-1350
Tuition and fees: $48,459
Overall rank: 59 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 50%
SAT: 1160-1340
In-state tuition and fees: $18,454
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $34,858
Overall rank: 53 (tie)
Acceptance rate: 47%
SAT: 1160-1350
Tuition and fees: $51,853