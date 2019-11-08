Under package, 3,000 young entrepreneurs would be supported to expand their businesses and employ more people.

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made this announcement while launching the initiative in Accra.

The 3,000 young entrepreneurs, according to him, are part of 19,000 entrepreneurs who had received training under the second window of the programme.

The beneficiaries are expected to pay 10 per cent interest annually on the amount received to the government.

In 2018, 7,000 young entrepreneurs were trained, out of which 1,350 received funding under the first window.

With reference to this, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana had a youthful population with about 60 percent of the population being below 30 years.

He added that it was, therefore, imperative that the country focused on building the capacity of young people to become competitive.

“I believe in the tenacity and entrepreneurial acumen of the Ghanaian and I am convinced that through the Presidential Business Support Programme, you the beneficiaries will not only expand your businesses but will also generate new businesses and create the needed jobs for the youth,” he stated.