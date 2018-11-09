news

Despite riches and successful businesses, some Ghanaian millionaires don't like to show off and often shy away from the public unlike some of their counterparts.

Many of them are business tycoons, industry leaders and do so for security reasons while others believe in modesty and privacy.

Business Insider SSA delves into their lives and their worths:

1. Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Duncan-Williams is the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI) ministry, headquartered in Accra, Ghana. He is one of the powerful religious figures in Ghana and around the world.

The 61-year-old religious leader also owns the Dominion University College located on the Spintex Road in Ghana.

His business also includes Dominion Television, a Christian lifestyle channel that is broadcast across 16 nations in Africa.

He is also touted as the richest ‘religious’ man in Ghana and one of the silent millionaires.

He was part of the clergy that officiated the inauguration of President Donald Trump’s Presidency. Apart from being a key and influential political figure, Archbishop Duncan-Williams is also a businessman.

His net worth is away from the public glare.

2. Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan is the captain of the senior national team, Black Stars. He has carved a niche for himself in the football world as a highly revered international footballer.

He is estimated to worth more than $23 million.

Asamoah’s assets include his McCarthy Hill house worth $3 million and his Rolls Royce worth about $400,000. Asamoah has lately obtained a license to operate a private airline, ‘Baby Jet Airlines’ in Ghana.

He owns the Baby Jet Promotions, which seeks to promote all kinds of sports in Ghana and acquired an airline, Baby Jet Airline in 2017.

He ended his international exile in October 2018 when he was called up to the Ghanaian squad for a pair of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches against Sierra Leone.

3. Osei Kwame Despite

Osei Kwame Despite is one of the most successful and respected businessmen who rose to fame following his dominance in the media space.

From being a dealer in music cassettes and other merchandise at Dunkwa-On-Offin, a district in the central region of south Ghana to the owner of a conglomerate, Despite Group of companies, Osei Kwame is noted for his love for exotic cars.

Worthy of note is his many enviable properties across Accra and Kumasi.

At the beginning of 2018, he acquired a brand new Mercedes Maybach S650 worth a whopping $323,000.

His companies include U2 Company Limited, Neat Foods Company Limited (which produces and markets NEAT Fufu, NEAT Banku, NEAT Abenkwan, NEAT Hausa Koko, NEAT Diary Products).

He also owns one of the most-watched TV stations in Ghana, UTV, and some top radio stations such as Okay FM, Neat FM and Peace FM.

Despite Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s enormous wealth, he has remained humble and quiet and among the silent millionaires in Ghana.

4. Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Dr Duffuor is a self-made millionaire with an estimated net worth of $680 million, according to OMG Voice. He is the founder, president of House of Duffuor Assets (HODA) Holdings, which houses over 15 companies across several industries including media and banking.

His largest holding is in UniBank, one of the largest banks in Ghana, which caters primarily to high and low net worth clients.

The former minister of finance was ranked as the 24th most influential person in Ghana in 2016.

He served under the late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills’ government and other capacities in eminent institutions in Ghana.