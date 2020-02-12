Aliko Dangote tops the list of Forbes Africa’s Billionaires list for 2020.

Four Nigerian billionaires are among the Forbes Africa’s Billionaires list for 2020, and Aliko Dangote topped the list for the 9th time in a row.

On the 2020 list, Egypt and South Africa tied with five billionaires each, Morocco has two, while Zimbabwe and Tanzania have one billionaire each, among members of the 3-comma club in Africa.

According to the list, Africa's 20 wealthiest people are richer in 2019 than 2018 with combined worth at $73.4 billion.

Mike Adenuga follows Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote

Mike Adenuga maintains his position as the second richest man in Nigeria and third spot on the continent with a net worth of $9.6 billion. Adenuga has investments in telecommunications, oil, and real estate.

The businessman painted the streets of Lagos with his gold buildings - Mike Adenuga Towers.

1. Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote (Bloomberg) Bloomberg

Nigerian-born billionaire, Aliko Dangote has interests in commodities in Nigeria and other African countries.

Net worth: $10.1 billion

Age: 62

2. Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga, second richest man in Africa SaharaWeekly Magazine

Mike Adenuga, owner of Globalcom, Nigeria’s third-largest mobile phone network, and an oil exploration firm Conoil Producing firm.

Net worth: $7.7 billion

Age: 66

3. Abdulsamad Rabiu

Rabiu is Nigerian manufacturing mogul. He is the founder of BUA Group, a Nigerian conglomerate active in cement production, sugar refining and real estate.

Net worth: $3.1 billion

Age: 59

4. Folorunsho Alakija

Alakija is one of the richest black women in the world and the owner of Famfa Oil Limited, a Nigerian oil exploration company.

Net worth: $1 billion

Age: 68.

The Richest Africans is an annual ranking of the richest African people, compiled and published by the American business magazine Forbes. It tracks the wealth of African billionaires who reside in Africa or have their primary businesses there.