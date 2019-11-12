There are only slightly more than 2,000 Certified B Corporations in the world.

“B Corps” must meet the highest standards of overall social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

4G Capital attributes its success to a unique model combining a nationwide network of physical branches across Kenya and Uganda with machine learning technology.

4G Capital, a capacity building microcredit company, has effectively joined the global community of Certified B Corporations (“B Corps”) after it was awarded the coveted title.

Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement of people using business as a force for good. They meet the highest standards of overall social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability and aspire to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

4G Capital wins global recognition for using business as a force for good. (4GCapitalKenya/Facebook)

There are only slightly more than 2,000 Certified B Corporations in the world. B Corps receive certification from the international non-profit organisation, B Lab, and have to meet rigorous standards in social and environmental performance while improving the quality of life in the communities in which they operate.

" 4G Capital is a great addition to the movement of Certified B Corporations in Africa, measuring their social and environmental impact with as much rigour as their profits. They want to be at the forefront of driving business as a force for good, not only to maximise shareholder wealth but all stakeholders wealth; workers, community, supply chain, the environment etc.” said Victoria Gathogo, B Lab East Africa Partnerships & Community Engagement Manager.

Since 2013, 4G Capital has supported East African micro-enterprises by providing financial literacy and enterprise training combined with right-sized working capital credit to help small businesses grow sustainably.

Also read: 4G Capital CEO Wayne Hennessy-Barrett, whose company is recognised as one of Africa’s most inspiring in 2019, shares 5 ways to get it right while doing business in Africa

4G Capital Group Limited Wayne Hennessy-Barrett with Winnie a small Duka owner and Tony Kuchio, CEO of Buymore POS a digital point of sale app provider. (Facebook/4GCapitalKenya)

4G Capital attributes its success to a unique model combining a nationwide network of physical branches across Kenya and Uganda with machine learning technology.

This award comes hot on the heels of a silver medal award by the World Bank, sponsored SME Forum in Amsterdam and recognition as one of the London Stock Exchange Groups Companies to Inspire Africa earlier in the year.

“B Corp accreditation is a tremendous achievement for 4G Capital, and an extraordinary recognition. It’s a testament to the commitment and hard work of our staff across Kenya and Uganda who place customer success at the heart of all our work. I’d like to thank B Lab’s rigour and professionalism in setting the highest benchmark for ethical business.” Wayne Hennessy-Barret, CEO and Founder of 4G Capital, said.

Over the last 12 months 4G capital customer numbers have grown by 62% to 82,000 with total value of loans to date also increasing by 111% over the same period to a total of $79 million since inception.