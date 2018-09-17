The report painted a sluggish economy amid record-high unemployment rate, pushing the number of poverty to 87 million in Africa's populous nation.
The report suggested that a second term for President Buhari risked prolonging economic stagnation for Africa's largest economy.
The report titled, 'Nigeria: Papering Over The Cracks', painted a sluggish economy amid record-high unemployment rate, pushing the number of poverty to 87 million in Africa's populous nation.
The government dismissed the report and tagged the global bank as one of the killers of Nigeria's economy which supported the unbridled looting of state resources by leaders.
ALSO READ: How Sub-Saharan Africa countries convert wealth to well-being for their citizens
In a tensed statement released over the weekend by Garba Shehu, senior media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria accused HSBC of laundering money of the country's military dictator, Sani Abacha.
Here are some issues raised in the report:
Economic growth remains sluggish, and reliant on the rebound in oil output while the non-oil economy, which accounts for about 90% of GDP, continues to languish with many service sectors still mired in contraction
Unemployment continues to rise, up almost three-fold in three years to 19% in Q3 2017, pushing the number in poverty to 87 million.
The report stated that the growth outlook may benefit from fiscal stimulus following the passage of the 2018 Budget but this expansionary stance may also prove to be a key source of macro risk if Nigeria fails to address its fiscal fault lines, including the ongoing reliance on oil revenues, inadequate non-oil tax collections and a large share of its budget directed to debt service.
The decision to issue external debt to redeem more expensive short-term government securities is helping reduce debt service costs in the near term but exposes the fiscal position to exchange rate risk in the event of a future decline in oil prices and naira devaluation
Election-related spending may compound these fiscal concerns while the poll itself raises macro risks given political uncertainty, fractures within the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), and President Buhari’s waning approval ratings.
UN deputy scribe, Amina Mohammed says Nigeria's debt profile is worrying
Nigeria's finance minister, Kemi Adeosun resigns, Zainab Ahmed steps in
All you need to know as Nigeria’s central bank and MTN forex saga
Passion Incubator cofounder talks to Business Insider about the Africa Business Festival
I visited the 6 Google Stations in Lagos and here's what I found out about the free Wi-Fi
6 Nigerians who hold leadership positions at top international organisations