Nigeria is home to popular billionaires like Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote and the low key wealthy people.

Despite having high net worths, these business tycoons and entrepreneurs have managed to stay away from the public eye.

Some are simply known for their businesses while some are names you have probably never heard of.

After some digging, Business Insider SSA by Pulse has uncovered five of these relatively unknown wealthy Nigerians. Here they are:

Masai Ujiri

Source: Sports

Networth: Estimated to be around $20 million

Before last week, most people outside the basketball club had no idea who Ujiri was. This changed after the Raptors became the 2019 NBA champions.

This former basketballer is the president of basketball operations of the Toronto Raptors in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Kase Lukman Lawal

Source: Oil and gas

Networth: $3 billion as of 2017

Nigerian-born Lawal is the founder of Camac Holdings Inc., an oil and gas exploration and refining company based in Houston, Texas. His billion-dollar business was ranked number one in 2002 and 2003 on Black Enterprise's prestigious list of the top 100 black-owned firms in America.

Adebayo Ogunlesi

Source: Banking

Networth: Estimated to be at least $12.5 million dollars as of May 7, 2019.

He is a Nigerian-born lawyer and investment banker. He is currently Chairman and Managing Partner at the private equity firm, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) which he started in July 2006.

He gained notoriety in 2006 when GIP bought London City Airport and later in 2009 when the same firm acquired the majority in London Gatwick Airport in a deal worth £1.455 billion.

GIP also owns Edinburgh Airport which they bought in 2012 and Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori bought in February 2018. He served as President Donald Trump's adviser for some time.

Micheal Ade-Ojo

Source: Automobile

Networth: Undisclosed but estimated to be around $2 billion

He is a Nigerian business magnate with rights to Japan's Toyota Motor Corporation in Nigeria which comes in handy in his automobile business - Elizade Motors Nigeria Limited.

His empire also includes Crown Motors (Nig) Limited, Classic Motors Ltd., Okin Travels Ltd., Imperial Telecommunications Ltd., Crown Drinks Ltd., Meristem Securities Ltd., Meristem Wealth Management Ltd., and SMT Nigeria Ltd.

Ade-Ojo is also the founder of Elizade University in Ilara-Mokin, Ondo state.

Leonard Stanley Nnamdi Ekeh

Source: ICT

Networth: $1 billion

He is the Chairman and CEO of Zinox Technologies Limited, Africa’s most integrated ICT firm. His firm is the first to be Internationally Certified in the country.

His company acquired Konga, a Nigerian e-commerce company, in February 2018.