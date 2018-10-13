50 of the best ski resorts to visit this winter in the US and Canada, ranked from most expensive to least

news

HomeToGo researched costs at the best ski mountains and resorts in North America for the 2018-19 season.

The list features top ski destinations in British Columbia and Ontario, Canada, plus 15 US states, including Colorado, Vermont, Maine, New Mexico, and Montana.

Fernie Alpine Resort in British Columbia, Canada, took the No. 1 spot with the lowest total cost for one night/day of skiing.

The first snowfall of winter marks the start of ski season. Different mountains and resorts appeal to skiers depending on snow, location, and recreational preferences, and of course, cost.

HomeToGo researched the cost of ski mountains and resorts across North America and Canada for the 2018-19 season. The data includes the price of ski equipment, lift tickets, accommodation, and food, all provided by the resorts. The list features top ski destinations in 15 US states, including Colorado, Vermont, Maine, New Mexico, and Montana, and in Canada.

HomeToGo used in-house meta search data to determine the average price per-person to stay in a four-person accommodation for one night between November 17, 2018 to April 20, 2019.

Millions of people will likely hit the slopes this winter. Whether you ski, snowboard, or check out the spa while your family blazes the trails, here's what it will cost you:

50. Aspen Snowmass, Colorado

Total cost (1 day/night): $448.20

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $213.95

Lunch: $20.98

Accommodation: $213.37

49. Beaver Creek, Colorado

Total cost (1 day/night): $426.74

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $226

Lunch: $12.99

Accommodation: $426.74

48. Deer Valley, Utah

Total cost (1 day/night): $387.11

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $204.62

Lunch: $17.50

Accommodation: $387.11

47. Vail, Colorado

Total cost (1 day/night): $377.94

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $215

Lunch: $16.99

Accommodation: $145.95

46. Snowbird, Utah

Total cost (1 day/night): $335.43

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $157.76

Lunch: $14.50

Accommodation: $163.17

45. Telluride, Colorado

Total cost (1 day/night): $332.15

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $174.96

Lunch: $11.25

Accommodation: $145.94

44. Park City, Utah

Total cost (1 day/night): $316

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $164

Lunch: $17.50

Accommodation: $134.50

43. Big Sky, Montana

Total cost (1 day/night): $304.75

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $194

Lunch: $10.75

Accommodation: $100

42. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Total cost (1 day/night): $300.90

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $189

Lunch: $13.48

Accommodation: $98.42

41. Stratton Mountain, Vermont

Total cost (1 day/night): $298.92

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $130

Lunch: $11.50

Accommodation: $157.42

40. Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Total cost (1 day/night): $298.07

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $186.40

Lunch: $15

Accommodation: $96.67

39. Breckenridge, Colorado

Total cost (1 day/night): $295.58

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $178.16

Lunch: $16

Accommodation: $101.42

38. Copper Mountain, Colorado

Total cost (1 day/night): $294

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $189.20

Lunch: $14

Accommodation: $90.80

37. Northstar California, California

Total cost (1 day/night): $293.80

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $177.20

Lunch: $24

Accommodation: $92.60

36. Heavenly Mountain, California

Total cost (1 day/night): $271.69

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $166.20

Lunch: $18.48

Accommodation: $87.01

35. Keystone, Colorado

Total cost (1 day/night): $268.48

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $161.70

Lunch: $18

Accommodation: $88.78

34. Sugarbush Valley, Vermont

Total cost (1 day/night): $268.45

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $168

Lunch: $17

Accommodation: $83.45

33. Killington, Vermont

Total cost (1 day/night): $268.28

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $163

Lunch: $17

Accommodation: $88.28

32. Okemo Mountain, Vermont

Total cost (1 day/night): $262.50

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $139

Lunch: $12

Accommodation: $111.50

31. Angel Fire, New Mexico

Total cost (1 day/night): $260.94

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $112

Lunch: $14.98

Accommodation: $133.96

30. Winter Park Resort, Colorado

Total cost (1 day/night): $259.16

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $171.60

Lunch: $13

Accommodation: $74.56

29. Crested Butte, Colorado

Total cost (1 day/night): $258.05

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $149.40

Lunch: $13.99

Accommodation: $94.66

28. Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico

Total cost (1 day/night): $256.73

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $141.50

Lunch: $15

Accommodation: $100.23

27. Powder Mountain, Utah

Total cost (1 day/night): $254

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $117

Lunch: $13.50

Accommodation: $123.50

26. Sugar Bowl, California

Total cost (1 day/night): $249.88

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $142.99

Lunch: $14.99

Accommodation: $91.91

25. Stowe Mountain, Vermont

Total cost (1 day/night): $248.49

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $146.62

Lunch: $13.49

Accommodation: $88.38

24. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, California

Total cost (1 day/night): $240.30

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $179

Lunch: $16.50

Accommodation: $44.80

23. Purgatory Resort, Colorado

Total cost (1 day/night): $237.50

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $126

Lunch: $16.50

Accommodation: $44.80

22. Brighton Resort, Utah

Total cost (1 day/night): $234.35

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $117

Lunch: $13

Accommodation: $104.35

21. Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia, Canada

Total cost (1 day/night): $234.34

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $132.78

Lunch: $8.80

Accommodation: $92.76

20. Mount Bachelor, Oregon

Total cost (1 day/night): $227.17

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $139

Lunch: $20.50

Accommodation: $67.67

19. Big White Mountain, British Columbia, Canada

Total cost (1 day/night): $222.45

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $111.71

Lunch: $10.71

Accommodation: $100.03

18. Whiteface Mountain, New York

Total cost (1 day/night): $219

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $120

Lunch: $15

Accommodation: $84

17. Sun Peaks, British Columbia, Canada

Total cost (1 day/night): $212.84

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $115.93

Lunch: $14.54

Accommodation: $82.37

16. Bolton Valley, Vermont

Total cost (1 day/night): $212.08

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $113

Lunch: $13

Accommodation: $86.08

15. Mammoth Mountain, California

Total cost (1 day/night): $211.67

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $117.68

Lunch: $16.95

Accommodation: $77.04

14. Alta Ski Area, Utah

Total cost (1 day/night): $210.60

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $79

Lunch: $19

Accommodation: $112.60

13. Kirkwood Mountain, California

Total cost (1 day/night): $209.42

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $113.47

Lunch: $15.95

Accommodation: $60

12. Whitefish, Montana

Total cost (1 day/night): $204.09

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $117

Lunch: $15

Accommodation: $72.09

11. Sunday River, Maine

Total cost (1 day/night): $203.16

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $124

Lunch: $12.95

Accommodation: $66.21

10. Schweitzer Mountain, Idaho

Total cost (1 day/night): $203.02

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $117

Lunch: $19.50

Accommodation: $66.52

9. SilverStar Mountain, British Columbia, Canada

Total cost (1 day/night): $201.83

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $116.27

Lunch: $8.42

Accommodation: $77.14

8. Mount Baker, Washington

Total cost (1 day/night): $187.21

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $98.10

Lunch: $20

Accommodation: $69.20

7. Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, Canada

Total cost (1 day/night): $186.64

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $106.72

Lunch: $9.81

Accommodation: $70.74

6. Mount Hood, Oregon

Total cost (1 day/night): $183

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $95

Lunch: $21

Accommodation: $67

5. Panorama Mountain, British Columbia, Canada

Total cost (1 day/night): $181.57

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $110.17

Lunch: $12.24

Accommodation: $59.16

4. Mission Ridge Ski Area, Washington

Total cost (1 day/night): $178.98

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $119

Lunch: $16

Accommodation: $43.98

3. Afton Alps, Minnesota

Total cost (1 day/night): $178.95

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $94

Lunch: $16

Accommodation: $68.95

2. Lake Louise Ski Resort, Alberta, Canada

Total cost (1 day/night): $178.88

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $115.88

Lunch: $11.48

Accommodation: $51.52

1. Fernie Alpine Resort, British Columbia, Canada

Total cost (1 day/night): $178.14

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $123.59

Lunch: $9.95

Accommodation: $44.60