Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

50 of the best ski resorts to visit this winter in the US and Canada, ranked from most expensive to least


Finance 50 of the best ski resorts to visit this winter in the US and Canada, ranked from most expensive to least

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The first snowfall of winter marks the start of ski season. HomeToGo ranked the best ski resorts in the US and Canada for the 2018-19 season, factoring in the cost of ski equipment, lift tickets, accommodation, and food. Here's where they all rank.

Mammoth Mountain in California. play

Mammoth Mountain in California.

(Mammoth Mountain/Facebook)

  • HomeToGo researched costs at the best ski mountains and resorts in North America for the 2018-19 season.
  • The list features top ski destinations in British Columbia and Ontario, Canada, plus 15 US states, including Colorado, Vermont, Maine, New Mexico, and Montana.
  • Fernie Alpine Resort in British Columbia, Canada, took the No. 1 spot with the lowest total cost for one night/day of skiing.

The first snowfall of winter marks the start of ski season. Different mountains and resorts appeal to skiers depending on snow, location, and recreational preferences, and of course, cost.

HomeToGo researched the cost of ski mountains and resorts across North America and Canada for the 2018-19 season. The data includes the price of ski equipment, lift tickets, accommodation, and food, all provided by the resorts. The list features top ski destinations in 15 US states, including Colorado, Vermont, Maine, New Mexico, and Montana, and in Canada.

HomeToGo used in-house meta search data to determine the average price per-person to stay in a four-person accommodation for one night between November 17, 2018 to April 20, 2019.

Millions of people will likely hit the slopes this winter. Whether you ski, snowboard, or check out the spa while your family blazes the trails, here's what it will cost you:

50. Aspen Snowmass, Colorado

50. Aspen Snowmass, Colorado play

50. Aspen Snowmass, Colorado

(Facebook/Aspen Snowmass)

Total cost (1 day/night): $448.20

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $213.95

Lunch: $20.98

Accommodation: $213.37



49. Beaver Creek, Colorado

49. Beaver Creek, Colorado play

49. Beaver Creek, Colorado

(Jack Dempsey/AP)

Total cost (1 day/night): $426.74

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $226

Lunch: $12.99

Accommodation: $426.74



48. Deer Valley, Utah

48. Deer Valley, Utah play

48. Deer Valley, Utah

(Montage Deer Valley/Facebook)

Total cost (1 day/night): $387.11

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $204.62

Lunch: $17.50

Accommodation: $387.11



47. Vail, Colorado

47. Vail, Colorado play

47. Vail, Colorado

(Facebook/Vail)

Total cost (1 day/night): $377.94

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $215

Lunch: $16.99

Accommodation: $145.95



46. Snowbird, Utah

46. Snowbird, Utah play

46. Snowbird, Utah

(Rick Bowmer/AP)

Total cost (1 day/night): $335.43

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $157.76

Lunch: $14.50

Accommodation: $163.17



45. Telluride, Colorado

45. Telluride, Colorado play

45. Telluride, Colorado

(Facebook/Telluride Ski Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $332.15

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $174.96

Lunch: $11.25

Accommodation: $145.94



44. Park City, Utah

44. Park City, Utah play

44. Park City, Utah

(Facebook/Park City Mountain)

Total cost (1 day/night): $316

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $164

Lunch: $17.50

Accommodation: $134.50



43. Big Sky, Montana

43. Big Sky, Montana play

43. Big Sky, Montana

(Facebook/Big Sky Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $304.75

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $194

Lunch: $10.75

Accommodation: $100



42. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

42. Jackson Hole, Wyoming play

42. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

(Facebook/Jackson Hole Mountain Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $300.90

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $189

Lunch: $13.48

Accommodation: $98.42



41. Stratton Mountain, Vermont

41. Stratton Mountain, Vermont play

41. Stratton Mountain, Vermont

(Facebook/Stratton Mountain Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $298.92

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $130

Lunch: $11.50

Accommodation: $157.42



40. Steamboat Springs, Colorado

40. Steamboat Springs, Colorado play

40. Steamboat Springs, Colorado

(Likoper/Shutterstock)

Total cost (1 day/night): $298.07

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $186.40

Lunch: $15

Accommodation: $96.67



39. Breckenridge, Colorado

39. Breckenridge, Colorado play

39. Breckenridge, Colorado

(Robert27/Shutterstock)

Total cost (1 day/night): $295.58

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $178.16

Lunch: $16

Accommodation: $101.42



38. Copper Mountain, Colorado

38. Copper Mountain, Colorado play

38. Copper Mountain, Colorado

(Facebook/Copper Mountain)

Total cost (1 day/night): $294

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $189.20

Lunch: $14

Accommodation: $90.80



37. Northstar California, California

37. Northstar California, California play

37. Northstar California, California

(Facebook/Northstar California Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $293.80

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $177.20

Lunch: $24

Accommodation: $92.60



36. Heavenly Mountain, California

36. Heavenly Mountain, California play

36. Heavenly Mountain, California

(Facebook/Heavenly Mountain)

Total cost (1 day/night): $271.69

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $166.20

Lunch: $18.48

Accommodation: $87.01



35. Keystone, Colorado

35. Keystone, Colorado play

35. Keystone, Colorado

(Facebook/Keystone Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $268.48

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $161.70

Lunch: $18

Accommodation: $88.78



34. Sugarbush Valley, Vermont

34. Sugarbush Valley, Vermont play

34. Sugarbush Valley, Vermont

(Facebook/Sugarbush Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $268.45

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $168

Lunch: $17

Accommodation: $83.45



33. Killington, Vermont

33. Killington, Vermont play

33. Killington, Vermont

(Facebook/Killington Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $268.28

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $163

Lunch: $17

Accommodation: $88.28



32. Okemo Mountain, Vermont

32. Okemo Mountain, Vermont play

32. Okemo Mountain, Vermont

(Facebook/Okemo Mountain Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $262.50

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $139

Lunch: $12

Accommodation: $111.50



31. Angel Fire, New Mexico

31. Angel Fire, New Mexico play

31. Angel Fire, New Mexico

(Facebook/Angel Fire Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $260.94

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $112

Lunch: $14.98

Accommodation: $133.96



30. Winter Park Resort, Colorado

30. Winter Park Resort, Colorado play

30. Winter Park Resort, Colorado

(Facebook/Winter Park Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $259.16

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $171.60

Lunch: $13

Accommodation: $74.56



29. Crested Butte, Colorado

29. Crested Butte, Colorado play

29. Crested Butte, Colorado

(Facebook/Crested Butte Mountain Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $258.05

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $149.40

Lunch: $13.99

Accommodation: $94.66



28. Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico

28. Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico play

28. Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico

(Facebook/Taos Ski Valley)

Total cost (1 day/night): $256.73

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $141.50

Lunch: $15

Accommodation: $100.23



27. Powder Mountain, Utah

27. Powder Mountain, Utah play

27. Powder Mountain, Utah

(Facebook/Powder Mountain)

Total cost (1 day/night): $254

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $117

Lunch: $13.50

Accommodation: $123.50



26. Sugar Bowl, California

26. Sugar Bowl, California play

26. Sugar Bowl, California

(Facebook/Sugar Bowl Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $249.88

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $142.99

Lunch: $14.99

Accommodation: $91.91



25. Stowe Mountain, Vermont

25. Stowe Mountain, Vermont play

25. Stowe Mountain, Vermont

(Facebook/Stowe Mountain Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $248.49

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $146.62

Lunch: $13.49

Accommodation: $88.38



24. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, California

24. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, California play

24. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, California

(Facebook/Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows)

Total cost (1 day/night): $240.30

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $179

Lunch: $16.50

Accommodation: $44.80



23. Purgatory Resort, Colorado

23. Purgatory Resort, Colorado play

23. Purgatory Resort, Colorado

(Facebook/Purgatory Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $237.50

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $126

Lunch: $16.50

Accommodation: $44.80



22. Brighton Resort, Utah

22. Brighton Resort, Utah play

22. Brighton Resort, Utah

(Rick Bowmer/AP)

Total cost (1 day/night): $234.35

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $117

Lunch: $13

Accommodation: $104.35



21. Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia, Canada

21. Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia, Canada play

21. Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia, Canada

(Facebook/Whistler Blackcomb)

Total cost (1 day/night): $234.34

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $132.78

Lunch: $8.80

Accommodation: $92.76



20. Mount Bachelor, Oregon

20. Mount Bachelor, Oregon play

20. Mount Bachelor, Oregon

(Mt. Bachelor/Facebook)

Total cost (1 day/night): $227.17

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $139

Lunch: $20.50

Accommodation: $67.67



19. Big White Mountain, British Columbia, Canada

19. Big White Mountain, British Columbia, Canada play

19. Big White Mountain, British Columbia, Canada

(Facebook/Big White Ski Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $222.45

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $111.71

Lunch: $10.71

Accommodation: $100.03



18. Whiteface Mountain, New York

18. Whiteface Mountain, New York play

18. Whiteface Mountain, New York

(Facebook/Whiteface)

Total cost (1 day/night): $219

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $120

Lunch: $15

Accommodation: $84



17. Sun Peaks, British Columbia, Canada

17. Sun Peaks, British Columbia, Canada play

17. Sun Peaks, British Columbia, Canada

(Facebook/Sun Peaks Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $212.84

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $115.93

Lunch: $14.54

Accommodation: $82.37



16. Bolton Valley, Vermont

16. Bolton Valley, Vermont play

16. Bolton Valley, Vermont

(Facebook/Bolton Valley)

Total cost (1 day/night): $212.08

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $113

Lunch: $13

Accommodation: $86.08



15. Mammoth Mountain, California

play

(Mammoth Mountain/Facebook)

Total cost (1 day/night): $211.67

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $117.68

Lunch: $16.95

Accommodation: $77.04



14. Alta Ski Area, Utah

14. Alta Ski Area, Utah play

14. Alta Ski Area, Utah

(Facebook/Alta Ski Area)

Total cost (1 day/night): $210.60

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $79

Lunch: $19

Accommodation: $112.60



13. Kirkwood Mountain, California

13. Kirkwood Mountain, California play

13. Kirkwood Mountain, California

(Kirkwood Mountain Resort/Facebook)

Total cost (1 day/night): $209.42

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $113.47

Lunch: $15.95

Accommodation: $60



12. Whitefish, Montana

12. Whitefish, Montana play

12. Whitefish, Montana

(Facebook/Whitefish Mountain Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $204.09

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $117

Lunch: $15

Accommodation: $72.09



11. Sunday River, Maine

11. Sunday River, Maine play

11. Sunday River, Maine

(Facebook/Sunday River)

Total cost (1 day/night): $203.16

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $124

Lunch: $12.95

Accommodation: $66.21



10. Schweitzer Mountain, Idaho

10. Schweitzer Mountain, Idaho play

10. Schweitzer Mountain, Idaho

(Facebook/Schweitzer Mountain Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $203.02

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $117

Lunch: $19.50

Accommodation: $66.52



9. SilverStar Mountain, British Columbia, Canada

9. SilverStar Mountain, British Columbia, Canada play

9. SilverStar Mountain, British Columbia, Canada

(Facebook/SilverStar Mountain Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $201.83

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $116.27

Lunch: $8.42

Accommodation: $77.14



8. Mount Baker, Washington

8. Mount Baker, Washington play

8. Mount Baker, Washington

(Facebook/Mt. Baker Ski Area)

Total cost (1 day/night): $187.21

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $98.10

Lunch: $20

Accommodation: $69.20



7. Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, Canada

7. Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, Canada play

7. Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, Canada

(Facebook/Tremblant)

Total cost (1 day/night): $186.64

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $106.72

Lunch: $9.81

Accommodation: $70.74



6. Mount Hood, Oregon

6. Mount Hood, Oregon play

6. Mount Hood, Oregon

(Facebook/Mt. Hood Skibowl)

Total cost (1 day/night): $183

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $95

Lunch: $21

Accommodation: $67



5. Panorama Mountain, British Columbia, Canada

5. Panorama Mountain, British Columbia, Canada play

5. Panorama Mountain, British Columbia, Canada

(Facebook/Panorama Mountain Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $181.57

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $110.17

Lunch: $12.24

Accommodation: $59.16



4. Mission Ridge Ski Area, Washington

4. Mission Ridge Ski Area, Washington play

4. Mission Ridge Ski Area, Washington

(Facebook/Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $178.98

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $119

Lunch: $16

Accommodation: $43.98



3. Afton Alps, Minnesota

3. Afton Alps, Minnesota play

3. Afton Alps, Minnesota

(Facebook/Afton Alps)

Total cost (1 day/night): $178.95

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $94

Lunch: $16

Accommodation: $68.95



2. Lake Louise Ski Resort, Alberta, Canada

2. Lake Louise Ski Resort, Alberta, Canada play

2. Lake Louise Ski Resort, Alberta, Canada

(Facebook/The Lake Louise Ski Resort & Summer Gondola)

Total cost (1 day/night): $178.88

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $115.88

Lunch: $11.48

Accommodation: $51.52



1. Fernie Alpine Resort, British Columbia, Canada

1. Fernie Alpine Resort, British Columbia, Canada play

1. Fernie Alpine Resort, British Columbia, Canada

(Facebook/Fernie Alpine Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $178.14

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $123.59

Lunch: $9.95

Accommodation: $44.60



Top Articles

1 Finance Millennial investors are loading up on Tesla ahead of its...bullet
2 Finance The Dow plunges as much as 698 pointsbullet
3 Finance Snap slides to record low after announcing scripted shows (SNAP)bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance Mexico's state-owned oil giant just announced a major discovery that could transform the country's struggling industry
Jordana Gaines spent $147 on her Valkyrie cosplay.
Finance We asked 17 people how much they spent on their Comic Con costumes — here's what they told us
Despite his $88 billion-plus net worth, Warren Buffett lives a fairly frugal life.
Finance Warren Buffett is the world's third-richest man — see how the notoriously frugal billionaire spends his fortune
"Step towards your money, rather than away from it," Suze Orman said.
Finance 'It's not rocket science': Suze Orman has a simple piece of advice for anyone who wants to be better with money
X
Advertisement