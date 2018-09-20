A Drug Enforcement Agency plane collided with a Tesla Model X as it crash-landed on a Texas street

Pulse.com.gh logo
A Drug Enforcement Agency plane crash-landed on a street near Sugar Land, Texas, on Wednesday. A spokesperson said three DEA special agents were on board for a flight training exercise. One was injured, hospitalized, and later released. Several vehicles, including a Tesla Model X were damaged.

A view of a damaged DEA plane that crash landed near Sugar Land, Texas, on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. play

A view of a damaged DEA plane that crash landed near Sugar Land, Texas, on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.

(Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office)

  • A Drug Enforcement Agency plane crash-landed in the Sugar Land, Texas, area on Wednesday, injuring one of the three special agents on board.
  • The group had been conducting a flight training exercise, DEA Houston Division special agent Wendell Campbell told Business Insider on Wednesday night. The injured agent was taken to a hospital and later released.
  • The single-engine Cessna plane collided with several vehicles as it went down on Voss Road near Highway 6. Video footage from the local NBC affiliate KPRC-TV showed one of those damaged vehicles is a white Tesla Model X.
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted to the incident on Twitter: "Wow, glad they're ok!"

A Drug Enforcement Agency plane made an emergency landing in the Sugar Land, Texas, area on Wednesday, injuring one of the three special agents on board.

The group had been conducting a flight training exercise, DEA Houston Division special agent Wendell Campbell told Business Insider on the phone Wednesday night.

"The plane had some mechanical difficulties and they had to do an emergency landing," Campbell said, adding that the injured agent was taken to a hospital and later released.

The single-engine Cessna plane collided with several vehicles as it went down on Voss Road near Highway 6. Video footage from the local NBC affiliate KPRC-TV showed one of those damaged vehicles is a white Tesla Model X.

A view of a damaged Tesla Model X after a single-engine DEA plane collided with it near Sugar Land, Texas, on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. play

A view of a damaged Tesla Model X after a single-engine DEA plane collided with it near Sugar Land, Texas, on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.

(Screenshot via KPRC-TV)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted to the incident on Twitter: "Wow, glad they're ok!"

The malfunctioning plane downed some power lines, but no one on the ground was injured, KPRC-TV reported.

Fort Bend County Texas sheriff Troy Nehls told the Houston Chronicle: "Imagine you're just driving down Voss Road in Fort Bend County and all the sudden an aircraft strikes your vehicle. That would be enough to put me in cardiac arrest."

"We are very fortunate that this was not much more catastrophic than what it was," Nehls said.

Watch the aftermath of the incident via KPRC-TV below:

