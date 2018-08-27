A fake Warren Buffett account is blowing up on Twitter

An unverified Twitter account claiming to be Warren Buffett has amassed a cult following on the social-media platform. It's against Twitter's terms of service to create an account impersonating another person.
An unverified Twitter account with the handle @warrenbuffet99 has amassed a cult following on the social-media platform.
The account, which was started in December 2016 but doesn't appear to have tweeted until Saturday, had over 41,000 followers as of Monday morning.
At least three things should have set off alarm bells for anyone who stumbled upon this account:
The tweets were all motivational and have been shared several thousand times, like this one on how to be cool:
How to be healthy:
And how to be smart:
It's against Twitter's terms of service to create an account impersonating another person.
