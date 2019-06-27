Kwabena Asante who works with the Kejetia branch of CAL Bank allegedly forged the signatures of two customers and fraudulently withdrew a total of GH¢ 62,000 ($11,435) from the accounts of two petty traders, who are customers of the Kejetia branch of the Bank.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and would make his next appearance before the Court presided over by Mrs. Lydia Osei Marfo, on July 10, 2019.

The prosecuting officer, ASP Felix Akowuah told the Court that the complainants were from petty traders living at Wadie Adwumakaakese in the Kwabre East and Old Tafo Municipalities in the Ashanti Region.

He narrated that on November 11 and 17 2018, the complainants went to the Bank to withdraw some monies from their respective accounts. However, they were told that there was no money in their accounts.

The shocked traders requested for their bank statements. They found that an amount of GH¢ 32,000.00 and GH¢ 30,000.00 respectively, had been withdrawn from their individual savings accounts on different dates at different times.

The customers reported to the Branch Manager and upon investigations, it was revealed that the accused had forged the signatures of the complainants on cash withdrawal forms and managed to steal that amount from their accounts.

The prosecution said when the accused was confronted by the authorities of the Bank, he admitted having withdrawn the said amount from the complainants’ accounts to solve some personal problems.

On December 14, 2018, the authorities of the Bank retrieved the money from the accused and handed him over to the Kumasi Central Police, for further investigations.

In his cautioned statement, the accused admitted the offence and said he used part of the money to settle his debt. He was charged and brought before the Court.