In a colourful launch held at Garden City Mall, where the mall is located, Shoprite flung its doors open ready for business.

With more than 2 700 stores in 15 African countries, the Shoprite Group’s business is the largest retailer in Africa and promised Kenyan shoppers fair and competitive prices.

The group is now looking to establish a firm presence in Kenya, a market with 33% formal retail.

On Thursday, The Shoprite Group which is Africa’s largest retailer, successfully opened its second supermarket in Nairobi Kenya.

Andrew Mweemba, Shoprite Kenya General Manager with the help of Chris Coulson, Garden City Managing Director and Ben Woodhams, Knight Frank Managing Director, officially cut the ribbon and welcomed shoppers to come in and have a fill of themselves.

"As Shoprite we are very excited to be in Kenya and we are looking forward to everyone's support and we believe with your support we can achieve all we have set out to do," said Mweemba during the launch.

"This is a great landmark for the mall and on behalf of Actis and Garden City I would like to thank all those people who have been involved in making this happen. A big thank you and we all appreciate the enormous effort this takes." said Chris Coulson, Garden City Managing Director.

The Group opened its first Shoprite store in Kenya at the Westgate Mall in Nairobi in December 2018 and is looking to open a further two supermarkets (one in Mombasa and another in Nairobi) before the end of this year.

The new 3 572m2 Shoprite Garden City will cater for all customers’ daily, weekly and monthly food and household requirements.

Shoprite is committed to supporting Kenyan enterprises and to this end 100% of the supermarket chain’s extensive fresh produce selection is sourced locally.

Shoprite Garden City will be managed by experienced branch manager Kevin Waweru and the store’s trading hours are 09h00 - 21h00 from Mondays to Sundays.