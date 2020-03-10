The new Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace now joins a growing list of locally produced cars like the Volkswagen Polo Vivo which was the first locally assembled German car in Kenya in 2016.

The Ministry of Trade estimates that new vehicles assembled in the country will contribute Sh50 billion ($500 million) in taxes per year in the next five years, from the current Sh8 billion ($80 million).

The Tiguan Allspace hopes to give rivals - the Skoda Kodiaq, Honda CR-V, Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner - a run for their money.

On Monday, DT Dobie Kenya, the authorized distributor of Volkswagen in the country unveiled the new Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace which is locally assembled at the Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers (KVM) facility in Thika.

The Caddy Kombi and the Tiguan soon followed Vivo's tail lights.

“We are committed to further expanding our line of locally assembled cars to grow our brand in the country,” said Matt Olivier, Director Business Development DT Dobie at the Monday launch.

By assembling more of brands locally the firm is not only supporting the government's Big Four Agenda in the manufacturing sector but also riding its way into Kenyan pockets and hearts.

Dealers assembling vehicles locally are exempted from the 25 per cent import duty that is levied on fully-built imported vehicles making their cars cheaper in the long run.

The Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers (KVM) facility in Thika. (facebook)

In recent years, the government has been working on implementing its National Automotive Policy which is expected to boost local assembling of motor vehicles in the country.

All you need to know about locally assemble Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

The new Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace. (DTDobieKE)

The Tiguan Allspace is a 7-seater which is an alternative to the 5-seater Tiguan launched a while ago. The new Tiguan has a two-litre turbocharged 132-kilowatt engine mated with a seven-speed automatic transmission and is a four-wheel drive.

The Tiguan Allspace comes with a single variant and a single petrol engine option and stands on 18 Inch Alloy Wheels.

The new Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace. (DTDobieKE)

The car comes in two cost variations with the Trendline going for Sh4.5 million ($45,000) and the Highline going for Sh5.5 million ($55,000).

