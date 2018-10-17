Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Finance A tiny Chinese manufacturer of eco-friendly building products explodes by 950% after pivoting to gemstones (YECO)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Yulong Eco-Materials, a tiny Chinese manufacturer of eco-friendly building products, announced Wednesday it had completed the acquisition of a gemstone for $50 million.

Yulong Eco play

Yulong Eco

  • Yulong Eco-Materials, a tiny Chinese manufacturer of eco-friendly building products, announced Wednesday it had completed the acquisition of a gemstone for $50 million.
  • The company is in the process of selling its China business, and plans to relocate its headquarters to New York this month, devoting all its resources to its new business.
  • Shares exploded nearly 1,000% following the news.
  • Watch Yulong trade in real time here.

Yulong Eco-Materials, a tiny Chinese manufacturer of eco-friendly building products, rallied as much as 950% on Wednesday after the company acquired a gemstone for $50 million.

Yulong announced Wednesday that it had completed the acquisition of the Millennium Sapphire, a 17.9 kilogram blue gem that is widely considered an icon in world of art and gems.

“We are extremely pleased to have completed the purchase of this undervalued world class asset for $50 million," CEO Hoi Ming Chan said in a statement.

"The most recent appraisal for the MS (September, 2018) was $60 to $90 million. World wide news headlines of the then unnamed rough sapphire purported the value between $90 to $500 million in 1996 when it was discovered.”

Yulong said in August that it signed a sale and purchase Agreement to acquire the Millennium Sapphire via the issuance of 25 million restricted shares valued at $2.00 per share. Yulong's shareholders voted on September 3 to approve the acquisition along with changing the name of the corporation to Millennium Enterprises Limited.

The company said it's in the process of selling and spinning off its China business, and plans to relocate its headquarters to New York this month, devoting all its resources to the Millennium Sapphire business.

Now read:

Top Articles

1 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet
2 Finance The 32 most corrupt countries in the worldbullet
3 Finance The Dow jumps nearly 550 pointsbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Yulong Eco
Finance A tiny Chinese manufacturer of eco-friendly building products explodes by 950% after pivoting to gemstones (YECO)
null
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Finance The Dow erases its 300-point drop
null
Finance The Bay Area is so expensive that employees at Apple, Uber, Google, and other tech giants are putting off having kids — and it's a sign of a much larger trend
X
Advertisement