The bank received the award at the African Banker Awards held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the AfDB.

According to organizers, Absa won the Investment Bank of the Year award for “changing the landscape of investment banking and finance by encouraging and increasing deal and transaction flow in Africa, and by delivering pioneering solutions for investors and African clients alike.”

The Corporate Banking Director at Barclays Bank Ghana Limited, Mrs. Ellen Ohene-Afoakwa who received that award on behalf of Absa said, “This award recognizes the success of our parent company - Absa Group’s efforts to contribute to the transformation of Africa’s financial sector, as well as deepening the relationships we continue to build with our clients.”

About the African Banker Awards

The African Banker Awards brings together industry leaders from Africa and the world to celebrate the achievements of personalities and banks that are driving Africa’s rapidly transforming financial sector as well as creating new economic opportunities for citizens and communities all over the continent.

Here’s a full list of the winners of the African Banker Awards

• African Banker of the Year - Admassu Tadesse, Trade and Development Bank

• African Bank of the Year - AfreximBank

• Central Bank Governor of the Year - Tarek Amer, Central Bank Governor, Egypt

• Regional Bank of the year - East Africa, KCB, Kenya

• West Africa – Orabank

• North Africa – Banque de l’Habitat (Tunisia)

• Southern Africa – Mauritius Commercial Bank

• Central Africa – BGFI, Gabon

• Best Retail Bank in Africa - Ecobank (ETI)

• Innovation in Banking - KCB – Kenya

• Special Commendation - JUMO, South Africa

• Lifetime Achievement Award - Sizwe Nxasana, former CEO, First Rand Group

• Finance Minister of the Year - Romuald Wadagni, République du Bénin

• African Banker Icon* - Mitchell Elegbe, Founder, Interswitch

• Infrastructure Deal of the Year - Mozambique Floating LNG, TDB & Credit Agricole

• Deal of the Year, Debt - Rothschild – $2.2bn Republic of Senegal Dual, Currency Eurobond

• Deal of the Year, Equity - Vivo IPO, Standard Bank & Rand Merchant Bank (South Africa)

• Award for Financial Inclusion - Bank of Industry, Nigeria

• Special Commendation for their contribution to the development and financing of the Rural Sector - Banco Nacional de Guinea Ecuatorial (BANGE)

• Socially Responsible Bank of the Year - Equity Bank, Kenya