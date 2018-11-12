news

Nigerian lenders, Access Bank Plc and Diamond Bank Plc. have denied talks over an acquisition deal.

The two commercial banks in a statement posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Monday, November 12, 2018, debunked plans by Access Bank to add Diamond Bank’s assets to its portfolio by the first quarter of next year.

The Nation had earlier quoted sources that the two commercial banks are in talks over a complete acquisition deal. The report also noted that both financial institutions have reached an agreement in broad terms on the acquisition.

Uzoma Uja, Diamond Bank's Secretary/Legal Adviser, said the Bank is not in discussions with any financial institution at the moment on any form of merger or acquisition.

“The attention of Diamond Bank Plc (“the Bank”) has been drawn to the rumour in the media stating that the Bank is purportedly in discussions with Access Bank Plc to acquire the Bank.

“We wish to state categorically that the Bank is not in discussions with any financial institution at the moment on any form of merger or acquisition. We trust that the above clarifies the position of the Bank with regards to the rumour on the various media platforms.”