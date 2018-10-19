news

African Development Bank has approved a $50 million line of credit to Nigeria’s Fidelity Bank Plc to support SMEs and women-owned enterprises

The Bank dedicates 30% of the credit facility to SMEs and women-owned enterprises.

The facility complements the Government of Nigeria's long-term development strategy, as espoused in its Vision 20:2020 agenda.

The African Development Bank has approved a $50 million line of credit to Nigeria’s Fidelity Bank Plc to support SMEs and women-owned enterprises in selected transformative sectors, including manufacturing, health and education.

The credit facility is dedicated to financing micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), with a minimum of 30% going to women-owned enterprises.

Chawki Chahed, AfDB's senior information officer in a statement released on Thursday, October 18, 2018, said the loan will enhance Fidelity Bank’s liquidity and help meet the demand for medium-term funding to players in the target sectors, contributing to improved quality of lives, job and wealth creation and tax revenue generation.

Facility aligns with Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan 2017-2020 (ERPG)

The statement added that the facility complements the Government of Nigeria’s long-term development strategy, as espoused in its Vision 20:2020 agenda.

“Aligned with Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan 2017-2020 (ERPG), the funding will ultimately boost enterprise competitiveness and expand Nigeria’s economic base. The ERPG seeks to stimulate Nigeria’s economic growth, catalyse macroeconomic stability, foster diversification of the economy, and enhance social inclusion as well as governance.”

Why Fidelity Bank?

The AfDB said small and medium scale enterprises account for 30% of Fidelity Bank’s loan portfolio and its selection is based on the Bank's strong niche presence in the SME and mid-sized corporates space.

It is also in recognition of the bank’s credit management and a strong track record with the African Development Bank. The Nigerian lender has previously received $18 million and $75 million lines of credit from the development finance institution in 2001 and 2013, respectively.

Ebrima Faal, Senior Director, Nigeria Country Office at the African Development Bank, said, “Fidelity Bank is a niche player, focused on the SME space and this $50 million credit line will contribute to strengthening its presence in its key market segments.”

“The Nigerian financial institution also continues to meet its ongoing credit obligations under the terms of previous support received from the African Development Bank.”

The line of credit to the Nigerian financial institution is consistent with the Bank’s Ten-Year Strategy (2013–2022). It also aligns with two of its High 5 priorities – Industrialises Africa and improves the quality of life for the people of Africa.

In September 2018, the AFDB also announced a $15 million equity investment for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and the Gambia.

The fund was aligned to the consumer-driven sectors such as light industrials, fast-moving consumer goods, education, financial services and agro-processing.

