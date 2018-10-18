Mohammed Dewji was kidnapped by armed men in the early morning on October 11 at a gym in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. No ransom has been offered, and police have yet to provide any details on where he might have gone, despite arresting 26 people.
Africa's youngest billionaire is still missing a week after he was kidnapped from the gym of a luxury hotel at gunpoint — and authorities seem none the wiser about where he may be.
Mohammed "Mo" Dewji, the 43-year-old CEO of African industrial giant MeTL Group, was seized on Thursday at the Colosseum Hotel gym in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, local police said.
Officers say Dewji was grabbed at 5 a.m. after an early-morning work-out session by two gunmen, who fired shots into the air, stuffed him into a car, then fled, CNN reported.
As of Thursday, neither police nor Dewji's family, have received a ransom demand for the billionaire, according to reports from The Citizen, an English-language newspaper in Tanzania.
Dewji's family had offered a reward of one billion Tanzanian shillings ($437,000) for help, but said Thursday that it has so far not produced any useful information.
The reward was announced in this tweet, under the hashtag #BringBackMo:
Police arrested a total of 26 men in connection with the incident but have only kept seven in custody, The Citizen reported on Wednesday.