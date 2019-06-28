The Nigerian listing will come two days after the African telecom firm will commence trading on the London Stock Exchange.

“UK Admission is expected to become effective and unconditional dealings are expected to commence on the London Stock Exchange 3 July 2019 and Nigerian Admission is expected to become effective and unconditional dealings in the Shares sold pursuant to the Nigerian Offer is expected on or around 5 July 2019,” the company said in a document seen by Business Insider SSA on Friday.

The simultaneous listing on the Premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and Nigerian Stock Exchange will allow the telco to reduce its existing debts and value the company at N1.4 trillion ($3.9 billion) market cap.