Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Alibaba jumps after Chairman Jack Ma says he could 'retire earlier' (BABA)


Finance Alibaba jumps after Chairman Jack Ma says he could 'retire earlier' (BABA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Shares of Alibaba jumped more than 2% in early trading Friday after its chairman Jack Ma was profiled by Bloomberg and said that like Bill Gates, he could retire early from the e-commerce giant.

null play

null

(Ruben Sprich/Reuters)

  • Alibaba shares jumped on Friday after Chairman Jack Ma told Bloomberg he could "retire earlier."
  • In a profile, Ma said he wanted to follow the playbook of the billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates.
  • The Chinese e-commerce giant delivered strong earnings last quarter.
  • Watch Alibaba trade in real-time here.

Shares of Alibaba jumped more than 2% in early trading Friday after its Chairman Jack Ma told Bloomberg he may retire early from the Chinese e-commerce giant.

Ma is dedicating more of his time and money to building his foundation, following in the footsteps of the billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates, he told Bloomberg TV on Thursday. Gates stepped down as Microsoft CEO in 2000 and remained chairman of its board through 2014.

"There’s a lot of things I can learn from Bill Gates," Ma told Bloomberg. "I can never be as rich, but one thing I can do better is to retire earlier. I think some day, and soon, I’ll go back to teaching. This is something I think I can do much better than being CEO of Alibaba."

Ma used to be an English teacher before founding Alibaba, the largest e-commerce company in China. In 2014, the billionaire founded the Jack Ma Foundation with the purpose of improving China's education system, particularly in rural areas.

"Alibaba shareholders probably have little to fear should the charismatic Ma pull back a bit further," Brock Silvers, managing director of Kaiyuan Capital told Bloomberg. He added that Alibaba has one of the strongest management teams in corporate China and even if he quits, he would likely continue influencing the company's strategy.

Ma turns 54 on September 10 and is worth more than $40 billion according to Bloomberg data.

Last month, Alibaba reported 61% first-quarter revenue growth, bolstered by its core e-commerce and fast-growing cloud-computing segments. The company reported earnings of 3.3 yuan per diluted share on 80.9 billion yuan in revenues, or about $11.8 billion, topping the 2.57 yuan and 80.88 billion yuan expected by analysts, according to Bloomberg data.

Ma's Bloomberg interview came as shares of its competitor JD.com, China's second-largest e-commerce company, dropped after its CEO Li Qiangdong was detained over a sexual-misconduct allegation.

Shares of Alibaba are down 11% this year.

Now read:

null play

null

(Business Insider)

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Finance 5 Secrets to becoming wealthy in your 20s and 30sbullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO that sold for $48.4 million at an auction.
Finance These are the 20 most expensive cars ever sold at auction
Elon Musk.
Finance 'He doesn't seem to want to build any confidence': Wall Street's starting to ask questions of Elon Musk (TSLA)
Elon Musk.
Finance 'He doesn't seem to want to build any confidence': Wall Street's asking questions of Elon Musk (TSLA)
Jeff Bezos made nearly $40 billion in a single year.
Finance The rich keep getting richer — here are the billionaires who made the most billions in a single year