Alibaba revenue soars 61%

Alibaba reported revenue surged 61% year-over-year in the first quarter, boosted by its core e-commerce business and cloud-computing segment.

Net income attributable to shareholders took a one-time hit due to the increased valuation of Ant Financial, of which shares were given to Alibaba employees.

Alibaba shares were up about 4%.

Alibaba reported strong first-quarter revenue growth on Thursday morning as its core e-commerce business and fast-growing cloud-computing segment provided a boost.

The Chinese e-ecommerce giant said revenue soared 61% year-over-year to 80.9 billion yuan, edging out the 80.88 billion that analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting. That growth was well above the rest of its peers in the FAANG + BAT group which also includes Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google-parent Alphabet, Baidu, and Tencent. Facebook's revenue growth was the next highest at up 42%.

Revenue from core commerce was up 61% YoY while it's cloud-computing revenue jumped 93% YoY.

Alibaba reported net income attributable to shareholders of 8.7 billion yuan and diluted earnings per share of 3.3 yuan, which easily beat the 2.57 yuan that was anticipated.

Net income attributable to shareholders was impacted by an 11.5 billion yuan hit as the result of an increase in the valuation of Ant Financial causing shares given to Alibaba employees to be more expensive. Excluding that one-time impact, net income attributable to shareholders and diluted EPS would have jumped 35% YoY and 33% YoY respectively.

Adjusted EPS came in at 8.04 yuan, missing the 8.19 yuan that was expected.

"Alibaba had another excellent quarter, with significant user expansion and even more robust engagement

across our growing ecosystem," CEO Daniel Zhang said in the press release.

"Our China retail marketplace business continues to gain share, with New Retail initiatives driving further revenue growth and enabling our retail partners to seamlessly serve customers. We are executing our plan of providing more value and choice to users along the consumption continuum, with digital entertainment and local service offerings that tap into big addressable markets beyond core commerce."

Shares are up about 4% ahead of Thursday's opening bell.