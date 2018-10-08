Amazon's wage hike is 'not all roses' for its workers (AMZN)

news

Amazon announced last week that it will increase the minimum wage for its US and UK employees starting next month.

The tech giant said it would phase out its restricted stock unit program and variable compensations.

Certain Amazon employees will actually "lose out" after the new wage change, Nomura Instinet said.

Amazon announced last week that it is raising minimum wage for US and UK employees, but Nomura Instinet analysts say the pay hike comes at a cost.

"This was not all roses as Amazon is eliminating restricted stock options and monthly incentive bonuses for hourly employees," a team of Instinet analysts led by Simeon Siegel said in a note sent out to clients on Monday.

Siegel noted that, prior to the hike, Amazon's US fulfillment center employees earned an average hourly wage more than $15 when including stock and incentive bonus. And so, these employees will actually "lose out" after the new wage change.

Last week the tech giant said that, starting from November 1, it will lift its US minimum hourly wage to $15 per hour and its UK minimum wage to £10.50 ($13.60) for the London area and £9.50 ($12.36) for the rest of the UK. The decision follows sustained pressure from Sen. Bernie Sanders, who attacked Amazon for the amount it pays its workers.