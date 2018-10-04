AMD is a 'high-risk/high-reward' stock, RBC says (AMD)

news

AMD will continue to be a " high-risk/high-reward" stock with a lot of volatility, RBC says.

The chipmaker had been rallying in recent weeks as rival Intel struggled to produce a 10-nanometer chip.

On Wednesday, one day after a report said Intel's chip production could ramp up soon than expected, AMD shares tumbled into a bear market before receiving an upgrade at the ratings agency Moody's.

"AMD remains as our high-risk/high-reward name where we believe upside could be $60 and downside to around $15 if the product has issues," RBC analyst Mitch Steves said in a note sent to clients on Wednesday.

"We think the volatility will continue with the stock moving up or down 10% each month until 2019; this likely removes momentum traders and retail investors who take money off the table. "