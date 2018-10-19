AMD is in a tough position competing with Intel, and shares will finally be dragged due to comparative disadvantages in its competition with Intel, according to New Street Research.

"AMD’s stock price reflect a scenario we don’t believe possible," said Pierre Ferragu, an analyst at New Street Research in a note sent out to clients on Friday. He sees shares tumbling by 30% —from almost $27 to $18.

By his calculation, AMD's current share price, if fairly valuing the company's business, should be equivalent to a $1.5 earnings per share in 2020. And to achieve that, the chip maker should sell at least $2.5 billion server CPU and $3.2 billion PC CPU, which in Ferragu's eyes is impossible — especially when AMD is competing with Intel in the processor area.