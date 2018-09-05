Pulse.com.gh logo
An Emirates Airbus A380 is in quarantine at JFK Airport after up to 100 people reportedly became ill


Emirates Airline Flight 203 is in quarantine at New York's JFK International Airport after up to 100 passengers reportedly fell ill on board. The Airbus A380 from Dubai landed in New York at 9:18 am on Wednesday.

Emirates Airline Flight 203 is in quarantine at New York's JFK International Airport after up to 100 passengers reportedly fell ill on board, ABC News reported.

The flight from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates landed in New York at 9:18 am on Wednesday. According to Reuters, there are about 500 passengers on board.

Officials from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are on the scene, the publication reported.

Emirates Airline and the Port Authority were not immediately available for comment.

