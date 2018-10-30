news

The Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks will be eligible to return to game action during Week 14 of the NFL season, according to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Kendricks will reportedly be suspended eight games after pleading guilty to making $1.2 million as the result of an insider-trading scheme.

Kendricks faces up to 25 years in prison at his sentencing in December.

An NFL player who pleaded guilty to insider trading is about to receive his fate from the league, according to a report out Tuesday.

Mychal Kendricks, the Seattle Seahawks linebacker who in August admitted to making $1.2 million as the result of an insider-trading scheme, will receive an eight-game suspension, according to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Kendricks, who was suspended October 2, will be eligible to return to practice during Week 12 of the NFL season and can return to game action during Week 14, when the Seahawks host the Minnesota Vikings, Rapoport said.

Federal prosecutors allege that from 2014 to 2015, while Kendricks played for the Philadelphia Eagles, he paid a friend named Damilare Sonoiki, who worked at Goldman Sachs and is also facing insider-trading charges, $10,000 in cash and kickbacks in the form of things like tickets to Eagles games in exchange for trading tips.

He has admitted to participating in insider trading but says he "didn't fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades."

Kendricks faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced in December.