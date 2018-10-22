news

Chinese electric-car marker Nio is not a Tesla "killer" according to Berenberg.

Right now, Nio is dominating China's market, while Tesla only has around 15% of group sales from China, Berenberg analyst Alexander Haissl said.

Tesla's Model X has more than double miles of Environment Protection Agency range — an estimate of the number of miles the electric vehicle should be able to travel from a full charge — than Nio's ES8, Haissl added.

"We do not consider Nio a major threat to Tesla given its rather limited market and product overlap," a group of Berenberg analysts led by Alexander Haissl said in a note sent out to clients on Friday.

Nio and Tesla are appealing to customers in different regions, according to Haissl. He said Nio is currently a pure play on China's electric-vehicle market, benefiting from government support, market dynamics, and a material cost advantage versus imported vehicles. In China, Nio's ES8 vehicle — a seven-seat high-performance electric SUV— sells at a 60% discount to Tesla's seven-seat SUV Model X.

But for Tesla, China only accounts for about 15% of group sales, which means import duties only have limited overall impact. Moreover, Tesla is ramping up local manufacturing in China through its first overseas Gigafactory in Shanghai, which will improve its competitive position.

In terms of product, Haissl said that Tesla is materially ahead of the competition in Environmental Protection Agency range, an estimate of the number of miles an electric vehicle should be able to travel from a full charge. Tesla's Model X has an EPA range of 335 miles, while the Nio ES8's is at 154 miles.

And Nio's EPA range is miles behind the rest of the competition as well. Audi e-tron's EPA range is at 211 miles and Mercedes EQC's is at 196 miles.

"Tesla has already demonstrated its ability to outcompete incumbents and their internal combustion engine vehicles despite a higher purchase price, as consumers are willing to pay a premium for a better product and not just a different powertrain technology," Haissl said.