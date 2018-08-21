Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Another Wall Street bank has dropped coverage of Tesla — and it could be a sign Elon Musk is making progress in taking the company private (TSLA)


Finance Another Wall Street bank has dropped coverage of Tesla — and it could be a sign Elon Musk is making progress in taking the company private (TSLA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Goldman Sachs previously dropped coverage last week and said it was "acting as a financial advisor in connection with a matter that is fundamental to the reasonable analysis of the rating and price target for the stock."

Adam Jonas play

Adam Jonas

(CNBC via Yahoo Finance)

Morgan Stanley has dropped research overage of Tesla in what could be another sign of Elon Musk's electric-car company tapping banks for financial services in its bid to go private.

Goldman Sachs previously dropped coverage last week and said it was "acting as a financial advisor in connection with a matter that is fundamental to the reasonable analysis of the rating and price target for the stock."

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

The bank's autos analyst, Adam Jonas, is known for producing some of Wall Street's more entertaining research reports on everything from a potential SpaceX Tesla merger to a breakup of General Motors. Until recently, he was a major Tesla bull, with a price target as high as $379 — before cutting it to below $300 in recent weeks. Bloomberg data showed Tuesday that Morgan Stanley has restricted its coverage.

It is typical for a bank to suspend coverage when its investment-banking unit does business with a company under the bank's sell-side department's research coverage. The two departments of any given bank are legally required to maintain independence through what is known as a Chinese wall.

Shares of Tesla were up about 1.7% in trading Tuesday.

This story is developing

Top Articles

1 Finance Kenya's anti-corruption agency reveals how hospitals charge...bullet
2 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become...bullet
3 Finance 5 Secrets to becoming wealthy in your 20s and 30sbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Tesla stock price private
Finance Tesla surges after Morgan Stanley becomes the second Wall Street bank to drop coverage of the stock (TSLA)
sleeping in car
Finance California real estate is so expensive that families, retirees, and even tech workers are living in cars and vans
A woman smokes a marijuana joint during the "Marijuana March"on Ipanema beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, May 7, 2016. About 1,000 people gathered for the demonstration demanding the legalization of the production and sale of marijuana.
Finance The world's biggest marijuana stock soars to an all-time high (CGC)
null
Finance ANALYST: Victoria's Secret is trading at 'negative value' (LB)