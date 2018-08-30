Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Argentina's currency plunges after its central bank hikes rates to 60%


Finance Argentina's currency plunges after its central bank hikes rates to 60%

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Argentina's central bank hiked rates by 15 percentage points to 60% on Thursday after the peso continued to slide despite the country already having the highest borrowing rates in the world.

Pedestrians walk past an electronic board showing currency exchange rates in Buenos Aires' financial district, Argentina, June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian play

Pedestrians walk past an electronic board showing currency exchange rates in Buenos Aires' financial district, Argentina, June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

(Pedestrians walk past an electronic board showing currency exchange rates in Buenos Aires' financial district, Argentina, June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian)

  • The Central Bank of Argentina raised its benchmark interest rate to 60%.
  • On Wednesday, Argentine President Mauricio Macri said he has asked the International Monetary Fund to speed up bailout payments to the country.
  • Watch the Argentine peso in real time here.

Argentina's central bank hiked rates by 15 percentage points to 60% on Thursday after the peso continued to slide despite the country already having the highest borrowing rates in the world.

The Central Bank of Argentina raised its benchmark interest rate up from 45% after the peso slid more than 8% to fresh lows. It is the worst-performing emerging market currency of 2018.

The rate hike comes as the International Monetary Fund, which has extended Argentina the largest credit line in its history, considers speeding up bailout payments to the country. Argentine President Mauricio Macri said on Wednesday he had requested IMF do so in order to "eliminate any uncertainty that was created before the worsening of the international outlook."

As part of the three-year standby agreement, the government has received $15 billion so far and was poised to get an additional $3 billion next month.

Citing a ballooning debt burden and a weakening peso, the rating agency Moody's on Tuesday cut its growth forecast for Argentina. It estimates gross domestic product will contract by 1% next year, compared with previous expectations for a 3% expansion.

null play

null

(MI)

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Finance 5 Secrets to becoming wealthy in your 20s and 30sbullet
3 Finance Nigeria’s central bank has ordered MTN and 4 other banks to...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Pedestrians walk past an electronic board showing currency exchange rates in Buenos Aires' financial district, Argentina, June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Finance Argentina's currency plunges after its central bank hikes rates to 60%
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference where Alphabet Inc, the owner of Google, announced the project
Finance Canada's economy grows at its fastest pace in a year as exports surge
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference where Alphabet Inc, the owner of Google, announced the project
Finance Canada's economy grows at its fastest pace in a year as exports surge
null
Finance The US economy is still haunted by the Great Recession — 10 years later