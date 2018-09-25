Pulse.com.gh logo
Argentina's currency tumbles more than 5% after the head of its central bank unexpectedly quits


The head of Argentina's central bank unexpectedly resigned Tuesday after three months on the job, delivering a blow to the worst-performing currency of 2018.

Argentina's new Finance Minister Luis Caputo arrives for a news conference at Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Caputo and Argentina's new Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne replace outgoing Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay who was fired by President Mauricio Macri on Monday, Dec. 26.

(AP/Victor R. Caivano)

The central bank said in a statement that Luis Caputo resigned for personal reasons. The peso, which has lost more than half of its value this year, spiraled more than 5% to 39.2243 per dollar following the news.

Caputo's exit comes amid negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, which in June extended Argentina the largest credit line in its history.

President Mauricio Macri asked to renegotiate terms of the agreement last month in hopes of speeding up bailout payments. The IMF, which did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment, has so far extended $15 billion to the country and was expected to disburse an additional $3 billion in September.

In August, the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 60%, the highest in the world.

