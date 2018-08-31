At least 4 killed in Greyhound bus crash in New Mexico

news

New Mexico state police say at least four people were killed in a Greyhound bus crash in northwestern New Mexico on Thursday, local news media reported.

New Mexico State Police said a semi-truck blew a tire and crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding with the bus.

Nearly 50 people were on the bus, Greyhound said.

Dozens of injured passengers were taken to local hospitals.

At least four people were killed in a crash involving a Greyhound bus and a semi-truck in McKinley County, New Mexico on Thursday afternoon, local law-enforcement officials said.

New Mexico State Police said the semi-truck experienced a tire blowout and crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding with the Greyhound bus. Police and emergency personnel were responding to the scene along Interstate 40.

Nearly fifty passengers were on the bus, a Greyhound official told KOB-TV. University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque was notified to expect six patients. Gallup Indian Medical center reportedly received 37 patients, NBC News reported, adding that at least four of the injured were taken to a trauma center.

The bus was reportedly traveling from Albuquerque to Phoenix, and was scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles on Friday morning.

Ten investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive at the scene Friday.

