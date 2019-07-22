In the annual report on Public Accounts of Ghana (PAG) for 2018, the A-G said that “our review of the Ministry’s procurements showed that a number of awards for goods, services, and consultancy were undertaken without its publication on the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) website.”

The annual report which is on Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), mentioned that Novabase/Rhema benefitted from two separate contracts; a 220 Hyperion Licences deal on 18 January 2018 at a cost of US $1,201,445.36 and a Documentation of workflow contract signed on 8 February 2018 at a cost of US$1,388,814.00.

The rest are computer supply by IT Market signed in July 2017 for GHC 79,000.00 and another computer supply deal awarded to Techzon for GHC 74,000.00.

The Auditor-General said what the Finance Ministry did is contrary to Section 13 of the Public Procurement Act 2003, as amended, which “enjoins all procurement entities to immediately publish their awards notification on the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) website to enhance transparency and fairness”.

“The noncompliance of the above provision in our opinion could compromise the competitiveness of the procurement processes,” he added.

However, the A-G said the Finance Ministry responded that it had some challenges in uploading the contracts on its website.

But the A-G said that “to ensure that value for money is obtained, we urged the ministry to adhere to the procurement law”.