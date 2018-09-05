Bank of Canada holds key rate steady, says its 'closely monitoring' NAFTA negotiations

news

The Bank of Canada kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 1.5% on Wednesday.

The central bank has emphasized taking a gradual approach to raising rates.

The decision comes just as the trade officials restart talks on NAFTA, which President Donald Trump has threatened to exclude Canada from.

The Bank of Canada held its key rate steady at 1.5% in a widely anticipated move Wednesday as trade tensions with the US continue.

In a statement, the central bank said it is "closely monitoring the course of NAFTA negotiations and other trade policy developments, and their impact on the inflation outlook." Consumer price inflation rose by more than expected at 3% in July, according to the statement, but the increase was largely driven by airfares.

All but one of 31 economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank, which has emphasized a gradual approach to monetary policy, to leave its target for the overnight rate unchanged. The BOC last raised its benchmark interest rate in July by a quarter percentage point, marking the fourth hike since last summer.

Stephen Brown, a senior economist at Capital Economics, noted a humming economy could embolden policymakers in October. Canada's economic growth accelerated in the second quarter at the fastest pace in a year, the national statistics agency said last week, driven by a sharp increase in exports and consumer spending.

"With the data surprising to the upside in recent months, Governor Stephen Poloz seems ready to act soon," Brown said.

The BOC had also expressed concern about trade tensions with the US at its last policy announcement. Since then, President Donald Trump has threatened to exclude Canada from a final NAFTA agreement and to impose tariffs on Canadian car imports to the US.

Negotiations are expected to restart in Washington on Wednesday, just after a US Commerce Department report showed the trade deficit with Canada jumped in July by about 58% to $3.1 billion. The trade deficit, which measures the difference between what the US buys and sells abroad, has been a source of frustration for Trump.

The Canadian dollar edged lower against the US dollar following the rate announcement.