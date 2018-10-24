Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Finance Barclays profits pop 32% as its investment bank continues to gain momentum

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Barclays produced an unexpectedly strong set of results in the third quarter of 2018, boosted by an impressive performance from the British bank's trading arm.

Jes Staley play

Jes Staley

(REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

  • Barclays reports increased profits in the third quarter of 2018, with trading and investment banking performing particularly strongly.
  • Pre-tax profits climbed 32% to £1.46 billion, the bank said, up significantly from the £1.1 billion profit reported in the same period last year.
  • Much of this outperformance was down to the bank's under fire trading and investment banking arms, with markets trading revenues increasing 19% to £1.2 billion
  • The results will buoy the bank's management which is facing pressure from activist investor Edward Bramson over the investment banking unit.

Barclays produced an unexpectedly strong set of results in the third quarter of 2018, boosted by an impressive performance from the British bank's trading arm.

Overall, Barclays reported a net third quarter profit of £1 billion, well above market expectations, and above the £583 million profit made in the same period last financial year. Pre-tax profits climbed 32% to £1.46 billion, the bank said.

Much of this outperformance was down to the bank's under fire trading and investment banking arms, with markets trading revenues increasing 19% to £1.2 billion. Bond, currency and commodity trading revenues increased from £627 million to £688 million.

"During the third quarter our corporate and investment bank outperformed peers again in markets, with a 19 per cent increase in income," Barclays CEO Jes Staley said in a statement alongside the results.

The results will buoy the bank's management which is facing pressure from activist investor Edward Bramson over the investment banking unit.

Bramson wants to shut almost all trading activity at Barclays' investment bank as part of plans to cut costs and boost returns.

While overall profits at the bank increased, total incomes dropped a little, falling from £5.17 billion in Q3 last year, to £5.13 billion this year.

"A jump in profits at Barclays can be largely put down to a lower level of bad loans, stemming from improved economic forecasts, stronger sterling, and some one-off adjustments," Laith Khalaf, a senior analyst at FTSE 100 investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown said.

"That’s all well and good, but it’s doesn’t give investors a great deal to hang hopes on in terms of profitability going forward."

Barclays shares are broadly flat on Wednesday, trading higher by just 0.36% as of 9.05 a.m. BST (4.05 a.m. ET).

Top Articles

1 Finance Tesla slides after Elon Musk announced lower-cost Model 3 (TSLA)bullet
2 Finance The Dow dropped more than 500 points before erasing most of...bullet
3 Finance These are the 50 richest people in the world right nowbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
Finance Trump fired a new warning shot at the Fed over rising interest rates
lottery mega millions
Finance The $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot was just drawn — here are the winning numbers
The current Mega Millions jackpot is the largest in history.
Finance The Mega Millions jackpot is $1.6 billion. We did the math to see if you should buy a ticket.
Nvidia CEO and president Jen-Hsun Huang plays with a game using Nvidia's Physx technology for gaming, at the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2009.
Finance Wall Street is ignoring a risk related to a key part of Nvidia's business, UBS says (NVDA)
X
Advertisement