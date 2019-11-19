Currently, his net worth is $110 billion (R1 618 021 900 000).

The Amazon founder ended Gates' 24-year run as the richest man in 2018 with a net worth of $160 billion (R2 353 486 400 00).

Meanwhile, the Microsoft co-founder regained the lead on Friday, November 15, after Microsoft stock went up nearly 48% in 2019, helping boost the value of his stake in the tech giant, CNN reported.

This report says is as a result of Pentagon's surprise decision to award a US$10 billion cloud-computing contract to Microsoft over Amazon.

Pentagon made the announcement on October 25, 2019.

Shares of Microsoft have since climbed 4 percent, giving Gates a US$110 billion (NZ$172 billion) fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The first time Gates was named the richest person in the world was 1995; when he had a net worth of $12.9 billion.