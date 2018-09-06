Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Bitcoin sheds almost $1,000 in 24 hours


Finance Bitcoin sheds almost $1,000 in 24 hours

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The sharp sell-off that gripped cryptocurrency markets on Wednesday has extended into a second day, with major digital assets across the spectrum continuing to fall during trading on Thursday.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

The sharp sell-off that gripped cryptocurrency markets on Wednesday has extended into a second day, with major digital assets across the spectrum continuing to fall during trading on Thursday.

Wednesday's initial move seemed to have no real catalyst, beyond a theory put forward by Tanya Abrosimova of FXStreet isthat the introduction of a registration process for the popular instant bitcoin exchange ShapeShift may have spooked some users and triggered at least part of the drop.

The slump was then exacerbated by a Business Insider report that Goldman Sachs has put plans to launch a bitcoin trading desk on hold for the foreseeable future.

That news saw bitcoin hold 4% lower at around $7,000 per coin, before falling again late on Wednesday evening. It has held relatively steady since then, but has now fallen more than $1,000 in value in just two trading sessions.

By around 10.40 a.m. BST (5.40 a.m. ET), bitcoin, is trading at $6,340, a drop of 5.4% since the session's beginning.

The crypto slump is impacting other currencies, with litecoin and bitcoin cash both lower by more than 4%, while ethereum, has slumped 20% in value over the past 24 hours, falling to its lowest level in over a year.

In line with ethereum’s latest fall, hundreds of alt-coins on the website coinmarketcap.com have posted declines of around 20% over the last 24 hours.

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Finance 5 Secrets to becoming wealthy in your 20s and 30sbullet
3 Finance Amazon becomes the 2nd US company to join the $1 trillion...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Michael Dell
Finance Dell Technologies beats, raises guidance (DVMT)
Michael Dell
Finance Dell Technologies beats, raises guidance (DVMT)
Tim Devaney lives in San Francisco and is a personal finance writer for Credit Karma.
Finance A writer who had $60,000 in student loans says it took him 5 years to make the mental shift he needed to pay them off before turning 30
Finance Kenya is racing to become the first sub-Saharan African destination for Ryanair and EasyJet