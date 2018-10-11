Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Bitcoin tanks as cryptocurrencies join in global market bloodbath


Finance Bitcoin tanks as cryptocurrencies join in global market bloodbath

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Bitcoin, the benchmark cryptocurrency, dropped suddenly and sharply in Asian trading overnight, losing as much as 7%, before rebounding a little.

Screen Shot 2018 10 11 at 09.49.16 play

Screen Shot 2018 10 11 at 09.49.16

(Markets Insider)

  • Cryptocurrencies across the board are nursing big losses on Thursday as the global market sell-off hitting traditional assets spreads.
  • All major crypto assets are down on Thursday, with the likes of ethereum and bitcoin cash losing more than 10% of their value.
  • Bitcoin plunged more than 7% overnight, but has now recovered a little, and is trading down roughly 5%.
  • You can follow all the latest cryptocurrency prices at Markets Insider.

Cryptocurrencies across the board are nursing big losses on Thursday as the global market sell-off hitting traditional assets spreads.

Bitcoin, the benchmark cryptocurrency, dropped suddenly and sharply in Asian trading overnight, losing as much as 7%, before rebounding a little.

It is now holding at a loss of around 5% on the day, trading at $6,266 per coin.

While bitcoin has led the way lower on Thursday, other major cryptocurrencies including Ether, Ripple, and bitcoin cash have witnessed even larger falls. Here's the scoreboard:

Previously, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tended to rally during periods of poor performance for traditional assets like stocks, reflecting their status as something of a haven. However, in recent months that has flipped, with cryptocurrencies tending to follow traditional stock markets in their moves.

Top Articles

1 Finance The Tesla of China soars after Tesla's largest outside investor...bullet
2 Finance Chinese firm and London-based Goldplat embroiled in bitter...bullet
3 Finance Here's what it was like to be Mansa Musa, thought to be the...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance The market's 'fear index' just exploded upwards as stocks around the world plummet
sad trader
Finance US futures signal that the global market bloodbath is just getting started
A grizzly bear roams through the Hayden Valley in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, May 18, 2014. The nearly 3,500 square mile park straddling the states of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho was founded in 1872 as America's first national park. Picture taken May 18, 2014.
Finance Italy's stocks are in bear market territory as the global market rout reignites budget crisis fears
amd ceo lisa su
Finance Chips stocks suffer their 5th straight day of losses
X
Advertisement