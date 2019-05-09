  • Avengers: Endgame joins world's movie-earning record, raking $2.2 billion at the global box office in just 11 days.
  • "Avengers" films dominate the top 10 grossing list with four movies.
Within 11 days Avengers: Endgame joined world's movie-earning record, raking $2.2 billion at the global box office, surpassing Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Jurassic World.

According to the global box office, Avenger: Endgame is now the second highest-grossing film of all time while other "Avengers" films dominate the top 10 grossing list.

Movies generate income from several revenue streams, including theatrical exhibition, home video, broadcast rights and merchandising. In Nigeria, the Marvel's superhero movie - Avengers: Endgame - raked over N304 million in just seven days.

Business Insider SSA by Pulse looks at the 15 most successful films of all-time:

15. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Beauty and the Beast, 2017 (WallpaperSite)
  • Worldwide: $1.2 billion

14. Frozen

Frozen - AMC movie news
  • Worldwide: $1.2 billion

13. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
  • Worldwide: $1.3 billion

12. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" (2017)
  • Worldwide: $1.3 billion

11. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 2

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
  • Worldwide: $1.3 billion

10. Black Panther

  • Worldwide: $1.3 billion

9. Avengers: Age of Ultron

10. "Avengers: Age of Ultron" — 24 days
  • Worldwide: $1.4 billion

8. Furious 7

Furious-7
  • Worldwide: $1.5 billion

7. Marvel's The Avengers

  • Worldwide:$1.5 billion

6. Jurassic World

"Jurassic World" (2015)
  • Worldwide: $1.6 billion

5. Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War
  • Worldwide: $2.04 billion

4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars : The Force Awakens
  • Worldwide: $2.06 billion

3. Titanic

  • Worldwide: $2.1 billion

2. Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame
  • Worldwide: $2.2 billion

1. Avatar

  • Worldwide: $2.7 billion