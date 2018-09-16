BMW just unveiled a new electric SUV concept to take on Tesla's Model X — take a closer look

news

BMW unveiled an electric concept SUV, the Vision iNEXT, on Saturday.

The vehicle's features include autonomous driving technology, voice control, and a projector that can show images or videos on objects held by passengers.

A production vehicle based on the concept is planned for 2021.

BMW unveiled an electric concept SUV, the Vision iNEXT, on Saturday. The concept shows some of the technology the company may use in the future. A production vehicle based on the concept is planned for 2021.

The concept includes autonomous driving technology, voice control, a projector that can show images or videos on objects held by passengers, and a touch control feature that allows drivers and passengers to change vehicle settings by drawing on their seats with their fingers.

Here's what the Vision iNEXT looks like: