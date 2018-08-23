Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

BMW just unveiled its long-awaited Z4 sports car and it's beautiful


Finance BMW just unveiled its long-awaited Z4 sports car and it's beautiful

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The all-new 2019 BMW Z4 roadster made its world debut on Thursday at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in Monterey, California. The convertible sports car will be powered by a 3.0 liter, inline-six-cylinder engine.

The 2019 BMW Z4 M40i First Edition. play

The 2019 BMW Z4 M40i First Edition.

(BMW)

  • The all-new 2019 BMW Z4 roadster made its world debut on Thursday at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in Monterey, California.
  • The Bavarian automaker showed a special high-performance variant of the Z4 called the M40i First Edition.
  • The Z4 M40i is powered by a 3.0 liter, inline-six-cylinder engine.
  • BMW expects the Z4 M40i to be able to go from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds.
  • Official pricing has not been released.

On Thursday, BMW unveiled the long-awaited production variant of its new Z4 sports car. The 2019 BMW Z4 M40i First Edition made it world debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance during this year's Monterey Car Week in California.

The Bavarian automaker showed off the concept version of the Z4 at last year's event.

null play

null

(BMW)

The new Z4 will be powered by a 3.0 liter, inline-six-cylinder engine. BMW has not confirmed the official power output for the US spec Z4. However, expect output to be north of 350 horsepower. According to BMW, the Z4 M40i can reach 60 mph from a standstill in an estimated 4.4 seconds.

Inside, the Z4 will be equipped with a Harman Kardon surround sound system, a head-up display, and BMW's new LiveCockpit Professional setup that blends the company's long-serving iDrive infotainment system with a new digital instrument cluster.

First Edition Z4s will also feature a special Frozen Orange Metallic paint job, Vernasca black leather trim, BMW M-tuned sports suspension completed with electronically controlled dampers, an upgraded braking system, and an electronic rear differential.

null play

null

(BMW)

Unlike the current generation Z4, the 2019 model will have an electronically operated soft top as opposed to a folding metal roof.

BMW has not revealed the Z4's pricing but may do so as early as September. The 2019 BMW Z4 is expected to reach US showroom by next spring. The Z4 M40i First Edition models will follow in the second quarter of 2019.

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Finance 5 Secrets to becoming wealthy in your 20s and 30sbullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, watches a replay of the first launch of Falcon Heavy during a press conference on February 6, 2018.
Finance A major Tesla investor is urging Elon Musk not to take the company private because it could be worth $4,000 a share (TSLA)
Is it cheaper to live on campus or off campus during college?
Finance The cost difference between living on- and off-campus in the 48 biggest college towns in America, ranked
Nvidia CEO and president Jen-Hsun Huang plays with a game using Nvidia's Physx technology for gaming, at the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2009.
Finance Nvidia is flirting with a record high (NVDA)
Nvidia CEO and president Jen-Hsun Huang plays with a game using Nvidia's Physx technology for gaming, at the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2009.
Finance Nvidia is flirting with a record high (NVDA)