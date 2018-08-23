Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Brazil's currency is getting slammed as a jailed candidate leads its presidential polls


Finance Brazil's currency is getting slammed as a jailed candidate leads its presidential polls

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Brazilian real extended losses Thursday as political chaos compounded fears surrounding a currency that has already been under pressure.

A demonstrator holds up a sign that reads, in Portuguese, "Lula, a thief's place is in prison" as people shout slogans against Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in front of the Federal Police Department in Curitiba, April 6, 2018. play

A demonstrator holds up a sign that reads, in Portuguese, "Lula, a thief's place is in prison" as people shout slogans against Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in front of the Federal Police Department in Curitiba, April 6, 2018.

(AP Photo/Leo Correa)

The Brazilian real extended losses Thursday as political chaos compounded fears surrounding a currency that has already been under pressure.

The Brazilian real was down 2% around 3:15 p.m. ET, holding close to record lows. The currency, now at its weakest level against the dollar since at least 2016, has shed nearly a fourth of its value this year.

The country is facing a high degree of uncertainty ahead of its presidential election, which is set to take place in October. A poll out Monday showed jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holding a double-digit lead against far-right Congressman Jair Bolsonaro. Lula is facing corruption charges and is expected to be barred from the race.

In polls that excluded the leftist leader, Bolsonaro held a lead over former Gov. Geraldo Alckmin, whose policies hang closer to the center. Alckmin would be the preferred winner in the eyes of investors, according to the Associated Press.

The real has been under pressure amid a dollar rally and a broader selloff of emerging markets currencies. It has been one of the currencies most affected by a steep slide in the Argentine peso this year, according to JPMorgan strategists led by John Norman.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Finance 5 Secrets to becoming wealthy in your 20s and 30sbullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Model S in factory
Finance Wall Street analysts tore down a Tesla Model 3 and found 'significant fit & finish issues' (TSLA)
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Finance Stocks fall as Trump's legal troubles, trade war put markets on edge
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Finance Stocks fall as Trump's legal troubles, trade war put markets on edge
The Infiniti Prototype 10 concept.
Finance Infiniti just revealed a new electric sports car concept and it's simply beautiful