Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Brazil's currency is soaring after far-right candidate wins first round of presidential election


Finance Brazil's currency is soaring after far-right candidate wins first round of presidential election

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Brazil's currency jumped Monday following presidential elections over the weekend, where far-right fringe candidate Jair Bolsonaro easily secured a spot in a runoff scheduled for later this month.

A woman sells T-shirts and flags with the image of presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro of the Social Liberal Party, in front of the headquarters of the national congress, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who expresses nostalgia for Brazil's military dictatorship took a strong lead in its presidential election, rallying voters to his promises to rid Latin America's largest nation of rampant corruption, crime and moral rot. With 79 percent of returns in, congressman Jair Bolsonaro is leading polls with 48 percent of the votes. play

A woman sells T-shirts and flags with the image of presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro of the Social Liberal Party, in front of the headquarters of the national congress, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who expresses nostalgia for Brazil's military dictatorship took a strong lead in its presidential election, rallying voters to his promises to rid Latin America's largest nation of rampant corruption, crime and moral rot. With 79 percent of returns in, congressman Jair Bolsonaro is leading polls with 48 percent of the votes.

(AP Photo / Eraldo Peres)

  • Far-right fringe candidate Jair Bolsonaro nearly won Brazil's presidential election this weekend.
  • He will face leftist Workers Party candidate Fernando Haddad in a runoff later this month.
  • Brazil's currency, the real, rallied in early trading Monday.
  • Watch the Brazilian real trade in real time here.

Brazil's currency jumped Monday following presidential elections over the weekend, where far-right fringe candidate Jair Bolsonaro easily secured a spot in a runoff scheduled for later this month.

The real was up as much as 4% to 3.75 per US dollar in early trading, hours after final election results crossed the wire. Just missing the half-vote threshold needed to win altogether, Bolsonaro secured 46% while his closest rival Fernando Haddad, of the leftist Workers Party, had 29%. The two will vie for the presidency October 28.

Having praised Brazil's military dictatorship in the past, some fear Bolsonaro poses threats to democracy in the country. But the populist has found some support through promises to aggressively address crime rates and the still-ailing economy.

"While very conservative in certain issues, he is expected to be pro-business," Citigroup analysts wrote in a recent research note.

Bolsonaro has said he would consider privatizing all firms in the country, backed pension reform, and advocated for an independent central bank. Meanwhile, Haddad supports scrapping a government spending cap and strengthening public banks and companies.

With highly-fragmented legislative bodies, however, he could face an uphill battle putting those reforms in motion. William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said the Bolsonaro boost may start to falter once these obstacles become more apparent.

"It’s not clear that the support Bolsonaro is building extends to painful measures to cut spending," Jackson said. "And some of the more difficult changes, such as to pension provision, will require a highly unstable coalition of at least 11 parties to change the constitution."

Read more about what the presidential race could mean for Brazil's economy.

null play

null

(MI)

Top Articles

1 Finance Stocks get hit for a 3rd straight daybullet
2 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet
3 Finance This is why you should always decant your wine — Champagne...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A woman sells T-shirts and flags with the image of presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro of the Social Liberal Party, in front of the headquarters of the national congress, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who expresses nostalgia for Brazil's military dictatorship took a strong lead in its presidential election, rallying voters to his promises to rid Latin America's largest nation of rampant corruption, crime and moral rot. With 79 percent of returns in, congressman Jair Bolsonaro is leading polls with 48 percent of the votes.
Finance The real is soaring after 'Brazil's Donald Trump' wins first round of presidential election
Amazon announced recently that it will increase the minimum wage for its US and UK employees starting next month.
Finance Amazon's wage hike is 'not all roses' for its workers (AMZN)
Amazon announced recently that it will increase the minimum wage for its US and UK employees starting next month.
Finance Amazon's wage hike is 'not all roses' for its workers (AMZN)
Finance Radisson Blu is planning to open its first residence in Nairobi as early as next year
X
Advertisement