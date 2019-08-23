The Real Estate Excellence Awards are premium awards meant to recognize and reward key players in the real estate sector who have achieved excellent results by positively impacting the lives of their clients over the years.

BuyRentKenya.com has been awarded the Best Real Estate MarketingPlatform in the recently concluded 2nd Annual Real Estate Excellence Awards 2019 which took place on 16th August 2019 at Movenpick Hotel and Residences in Westlands.

The Real Estate Excellence Awards are premium awards meant to recognize and reward key players in the real estate sector who have achieved excellent results by positively impacting the lives of their clients over the years.

BuyRentKenya, the leading, trusted property portal in Kenya key to success is a commitment to putting users first and being a one-stop-shop for all things property.

“We continue to set standards in the real estate sector through innovative and creative technological solutions in the digital space. This award shows the dedication, skill and vision of the team as a whole,” said BuyRentKenya’s CEO Lizzie Costabir.

This is the second time BuyRentKenya took home the much-acclaimed award, showing market dominance in the real estate industry. The property market has seen more people using platforms such as BuyRentKenya to find or market their property, despite having a majority of agents and developers advertising offline. However, there is an opportunity for growth for those who haven’t embraced the digital era.